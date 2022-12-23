Feeling extra tired during the winter is common. Here’s why and how to combat winter fatigue

Many of us dread wintertime — with its frigid temperatures and long nights — the bleak days often lend themselves to a generally sense of lethargy. As the season drags on, motivation feels tied to the sunlight and crawling in bed early becomes increasingly tempting.

Feeling sluggish during the winter is common. If you’re fighting an urge to hibernate, you’re not alone. An estimated 10 million Americans suffer from seasonal affective disorder (SAD), or, seasonal depression, reports Boston University.

Difficulty waking up and decreased energy levels is a hallmark symptom of SAD. But even if you are not experiencing SAD, feeling extra sleepy during the winter is normal, reports a study from the National Library of Medicine.

Reasons for wintertime fatigue

Out of the various reasons for wintertime fatigue, here are some of the most common.

Reduced vitamin D intake

According to the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 1 billion people worldwide are vitamin D deficient. Sunlight is an essential source of vitamin D, but during the winter, people usually spend less time outside in direct sunlight. In adults, symptoms of vitamin D deficiency include fatigue, muscle weakness and mood changes.

Decreased sunlight

The average hours of sunlight Utah gets during December is 113. In July, it’s 381, reports Current Results, Science and Weather Facts. Shorter days during the winter can create delays in the “circadian rhythm with respect to the sleep/wake cycle” according to a study from the National Library of Medicine.

More melatonin

When it’s dark out, your body naturally produces more melatonin. Melatonin is a sleep-related hormone and that your body is triggered to produce when it is dark. So, when sun is making shorter appearances your body will produce more melatonin, making you sleepy, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Seasonal depression

Those who suffer from seasonal depression report having less energy, difficulty waking up, decreased motivation and difficulty concentrating, reports Boston University.

What is seasonal affective disorder?

Seasonal affective disorder, more commonly known as seasonal depression, is a type of depression that effects people only during certain seasons — typically fall and winter.

The shorter days and lack of sunlight during winter months can “trigger a chemical change in the brain leading to symptoms of depression,” reports Johns Hopkins Medicine.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, the most common symptom of SAD include; increased sleep, anxiety, daytime drowsiness, fatigue, trouble thinking clearly or concentrating, feelings of hopelessness, social withdrawal and increased appetite.

How to combat winter exhaustion

At times, winter exhaustion can feel crippling, but there are ways to combat it.

