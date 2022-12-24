What is the carol ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ about?

The song “Twelve Days of Christmas” is ubiquitous around Christmastime.

But did it actually happen? And how was it first started?

What are the 12 days of Christmas?

In Christian theology, the 12 days of Christmas is the span of time between Jesus Christ’s birth and the visit from the three wise men. The days start on Dec. 26 and end on Jan. 6.

Christians started celebrating that time period with feasts, Christmas activities and days to honor saints, per Christianity.com.

Related That Christmas movie you hate to love was filmed in Utah

How did the song ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ start?

The first known publication of the carol was in the English children’s book “Mirth Without Mischief,” published in 1780.

Historians speculate that “the Christmas carol started out as a ‘memory-and-forfeit’ game in 1800s England,” per Good Housekeeping.

A memory-and-forfeit game is where one child starts the song, then each child builds upon the song and must repeat the past lyrics.

The popular version of the song we know was composed by Frederic Austin in 1909.

Related 10 underrated Christmas movies to watch this year

Why are there so many birds in the ‘Twelve Days of Christmas’ carol?

Like Andy Bernard aptly points out when he tries to gift his office crush the gifts from the carol on “The Office,” “Is it my fault the first eight days is basically 30 birds?”

Some historians believe that the animals mentioned in the carol were animals Europeans consumed for celebration at the time, The Atlantic reported.

Historians also theorize that “during a time when Christians were punished for worshiping openly,” the song served as a means to honor Jesus Christ and their religion with symbolism, according to Metro UK.

Here’s what each day represents, per Catholic News Agency:

