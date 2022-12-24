A look at the uniforms Utah and Penn State will wear in the Rose Bowl

It’s time to smell the roses.

Utah and Penn State have revealed the uniforms they will wear when the two teams meet in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2.

As revealed on Christmas Eve, the Utes are going with a special Rose Bowl helmet for the second consecutive year.

Utah will wear new chrome red helmets with a rose intertwined in the “interlocking UU” logo.

The Utes will don the red throwback jerseys they have worn on special occasions since 2015 and will wear white pants.

Fit for the Rose 🌹🙌 pic.twitter.com/QBGCGtfW33 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 25, 2022

Penn State is opting for its classic all-white look. The Nittany Lions will be wearing white helmets, white jerseys with blue numbers and white pants.

All dressed in 𝐰𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 for the 109th Rose Bowl Game ⚪️🌹 pic.twitter.com/zGj85c0xkG — Penn State Football🌹 (@PennStateFball) December 15, 2022

Kickoff for Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. is slated for 3 p.m. MST. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

