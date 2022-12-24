Facebook Twitter
A look at the uniforms Utah and Penn State will wear in the Rose Bowl

Here’s the uniforms the Utes and Nittany Lions will wear in the 109th Rose Bowl Game.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
It’s time to smell the roses.

Utah and Penn State have revealed the uniforms they will wear when the two teams meet in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2.

As revealed on Christmas Eve, the Utes are going with a special Rose Bowl helmet for the second consecutive year.

Utah will wear new chrome red helmets with a rose intertwined in the “interlocking UU” logo.

The Utes will don the red throwback jerseys they have worn on special occasions since 2015 and will wear white pants.

Penn State is opting for its classic all-white look. The Nittany Lions will be wearing white helmets, white jerseys with blue numbers and white pants.

Kickoff for Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. is slated for 3 p.m. MST. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

