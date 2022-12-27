10 movies to look forward to in 2023

In 2022, we saw the releases of “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and “The Fablemans.” And 2023 has an equally impressive lineup.

You’ll see Mario search Mushroom Land, Harrison Ford get de-aged in a fifth “Indiana Jones” and Ethan Hunt take on another impossible mission.

Here are 10 movies to get excited about next year.

1. ‘Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

The third movie in the “Ant Man” series picks up where “Avengers: Endgame” left off. It’s a post-Thanos world, and Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) returns to a world five years after he was “snapped away” by the Marvel villain, Thanos.

Ant Man and his daughter find themselves in the Quantum realm, and they need to find a way back home.

Release date: Feb. 17, 2023

2. ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

The iconic Japanese video game is getting a movie. Characters are voiced by a star-studded cast including Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Seth Rogan, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Keegan-Michael Key.

Pratt called the role “a lifelong dream of mine” per Deseret News.

Release date: April 7, 2023

3. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3’

The third and final “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie is coming to theaters in 2023. It’s been five years since the last movie was released, and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has a new ship. Groot, Rocket, Mantis and Gamora will all appear in the movie.

Release date: May 5, 2023

4. ‘The Little Mermaid’

In 2023, Disney will release a live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey, Mellisa McCarthy and Jacob Tremblay. The music is composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken.

Release date: May 26, 2023

5. ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Miles Morales is back for another animated exploration in the Spider-Verse. In the trailer, we see Miles reunited with Gwen, who he follows out his bedroom window for a new adventure.

Release date: June 2, 2023

6. ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

The fifth movie in the Indiana Jones series is set in 1969, amid the space race and Indy is going to be fighting off Nazis.

Using several different technologies, Harrison For will be de-aged to look the same as he did in the first Indiana Jones movie.

“This is the first time I’ve seen it where I believe it,” Ford told Empire. “It’s a little spooky. I don’t think I even want to know how it works, but it works.”

Release date: June 30, 2023

7. ‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ Part 1

Tom Cruise is not finished making “Mission: Impossible” movies. Next year, the franchise will live on with a seventh Ethan Hunt mission, complete with all the hallmarks of an impossible mission — fighting on top of a moving train, car chases through European streets and jumping off cliffs.

Release date: July 14, 2023

8. ‘Oppenheimer’

In 2023, Christopher Nolan will bring the story behind the first atomic bomb to theaters in “Oppenheimer.” The film stars Cillian Murphy as Robert Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, per CNN.

Release date: July 21, 2023

9. ‘Barbie’

A live-action Barbie movie, starring Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie comes to theaters in July 2023. The movie is directed and co-written by Greta Gerwig, reports the Cut.

Release date: July 21, 2023

10. ‘Dune’ Part 2

Dune fans will have to wait almost another year for the second part of the sci-fi movie starring Timothy Chalamet and Zendaya to debut in theaters. There are relatively no details about the movie released to the public yet, but according to Collider, filming has wrapped.

Release date: Nov. 3, 2023