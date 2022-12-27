Facebook Twitter
Live coverage: Utah State takes on Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The Aggies close out the 2022 season against the Tigers in Dallas. Check back here for updates.

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Tuesday’s First Responder Bowl between Utah State and Memphis. Check back for updates throughout the game.

A general view of the field before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game between Utah State and Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP
Utah State quarterback Chase Tuatagaloa (12) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP
Utah State quarterback Levi Williams (16) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP
Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan (5) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah State Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP
Utah State quarterback Bishop Davenport (7) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP
Utah State quarterback Chase Tuatagaloa (12) warms up before the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game against Memphis Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Dallas.

Sam Hodde, AP
Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s bowl game against Memphis:

