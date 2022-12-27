Live coverage: Utah State takes on Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Tuesday’s First Responder Bowl between Utah State and Memphis. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s bowl game against Memphis:
Bowl Game Captains
▫️Chandler Dolphin
▫️Alfred Edwards
▫️Stephen Kotsanlee
▫️AJ Vongphachanh
Hunter Reynolds