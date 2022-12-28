Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Who’s staying? Who’s going? Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has a pretty good idea

The future of several other key players, like quarterback Cam Rising and wide receiver Devaughn Vele, appear uncertain

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE Who’s staying? Who’s going? Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has a pretty good idea
H__1_.jpg

University of Utah head football coach Kyle Whittingham answers questions at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.

Jeff Call, Deseret News

Just like most other college football programs at this time of year, No. 8 Utah is in a state of flux, as some players, like All-America cornerback Clark Phillips III, have declared for the NFL draft and opted out of the Rose Bowl.

Meanwhile, the future of several other key players, like quarterback Cam Rising and wide receiver Devaughn Vele, appear uncertain. 

But coach Kyle Whittingham has a pretty good grasp of who’s staying and who’s going.  

Related

“We have a good idea of who’s going to do what. I’m sure it won’t go completely as we think but we have a pretty good handle on it,” he said Wednesday at Disneyland. “We’ve been able to recruit towards that, as far as who we’re going to lose and who we’re going to retain. You never know for certain until the deadline passes, which is in a couple of weeks. Right now, we feel like we’ve got a really good idea of who’s coming and who’s leaving.”

How confident is Whittingham that this program could potentially three-peat as Pac-12 champions? 

“We feel like we’re in a place with our program that we’ve recruited very well and we have a lot of talent on this roster,” he said. “If we continue to work and respect the process, we think we could be in the conversation most every year.”

Next Up In University of Utah
Utah returns to Disneyland — what makes this Rose Bowl trip different from last year?
Runnin’ Utes return to Pac-12 play brimming with confidence
Staying power: How the Utes arrived among college football’s big boys
Sports in 2022: The good, the bad and the ugly
University of Utah basketball legend, athletic director Arnie Ferrin dies at 97
A look at the uniforms Utah and Penn State will wear in the Rose Bowl