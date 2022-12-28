Facebook Twitter
Puka Nacua has announced his future plans

BYU’s star receiver has declared for the NFL draft, ending his college career

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball after a reception against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. BYU won 31-28.

BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs with the ball after a reception against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Nacua announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

Steve Conner, Associated Press

Puka Nacua has played his final snap for BYU.

The Cougars’ star wide receiver announced on Instagram Wednesday morning that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft.

It’s not a surprising move, after Nacua accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl last month.

Nacua played for BYU the past two years after transferring from Washington.

During his time in Provo, he put up 91 receptions for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 357 rushing yards and five more scores.

Despite injuries limiting him several times during the 2022 season, Nacua had 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 209 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

This story will be updated.

