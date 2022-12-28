What will the future hold for Derek Carr?

Derek Carr’s 2022 season has come to an end two games early. Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that the quarterback has been benched to give younger players a chance to play.

“Talking to Derek — who was great — he understands the scenario that we’re in and the situation. Very supportive of the two young guys. Those three guys have worked together hand in hand all year. He’ll do anything he can to help them,” the coach said during a press conference, according to NFL.com.

Will the Raiders trade Derek Carr?

Although McDaniels focused his remarks on the opportunities created by the quarterback switch, others are more interested in debating what the shift says about Carr’s future.

By protecting the quarterback from a late-season injury, the team has ensured they can trade him this offseason without facing a major financial hit, NFL.com reported.

“The veteran Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension with the Raiders in April, which included a no-trade clause. The deal was wisely structured, providing the Raiders a way out of the agreement thanks to a low 2023 dead cap number of $5.625 million if he is cut or traded within three days of Super Bowl LVII. Carr’s entire 2023 salary ($32.9 million) plus $7.5 million of his 2024 salary is otherwise fully guaranteed for injury, meaning if Carr is injured over the final two weeks, Las Vegas would be on the hook,” the article said.

Carr hasn’t played badly this season, but he hasn’t been a star. Some NFL analysts believe McDaniels could be on the hunt for a quarterback with a higher ceiling.

“Carr has been at least an average starter for much of his career, often drawing high marks for his leadership amid multiple regime changes, but he’s also logged just a single playoff appearance in almost a decade in silver and black,” CBS Sports reported.

The article said the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans are the top contenders for Carr.

Who is Jarrett Stidham?

McDaniels announced Wednesday that former New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham will start for the Raiders this weekend. The team is taking on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday afternoon.

Stidham came to the Raiders in the offseason in a trade after spending his first three NFL seasons in New England. McDaniels, who spent most of his career with the Patriots, made the same move to Las Vegas in the offseason after accepting the head coaching job.

“A fourth-round pick of New England in 2019, (Stidham) has spent all four of his NFL seasons under McDaniels, appearing in eight games with the Pats,” CBS Sports reported.

In those eight games, Stidham completed “24 of 48 passes for 270 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions,” NFL.com reported, adding that “he’s thrown just 13 passes as a Raider, completing eight of them for 72 yards.”