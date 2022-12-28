Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 28, 2022 | 
Television Entertainment

‘Jeopardy!’ has a new super-champion ... again. Here are 2 clues he’s missed

Ray Lalonde is the newest ‘Jeopardy!’ super-champion

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE ‘Jeopardy!’ has a new super-champion ... again. Here are 2 clues he’s missed
Ken Jennings as the host of “Jeopardy!”

Ken Jennings as the host of “Jeopardy!” Jennings has been hosting the quiz show through Ray Lalonde’s run.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Ray Lalonde is the newest “Jeopardy!” super-champion.

Related

Who is Ray Lalonde on ‘Jeopardy!’?

On Wednesday, Lalonde, a scene artist from Toronto, Canada, won his 10th consecutive “Jeopardy!” game, making him the show’s newest super-champion (according to theJeopardyfan.com, the term is reserved for contestants who have won at least 10 games).

Throughout his 10 games, Lalonde has displayed a strong knowledge of U.S. history and culture — and accrued $285,100 while doing it, according to theJeopardyfan.com.

“I cannot believe it,” Lalonde told “Jeopardy!” after his fifth win. “A little while back I won my first game and I thought: ‘That’s it — I’ve done everything I wanted to. This is fabulous; I can dine on this for the rest of my life.’”

Lalonde has already secured his spot in the next Tournament of Champions, according to “Jeopardy!” This year’s tournament featured some of the show’s winningest contestants, like 40-game champ Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, per the Deseret News.

Lalonde’s run on the show comes not long after Cris Pannullo, another “Jeopardy!” super-champion who won 21 games before losing on Dec. 6, the Deseret News reported.

Final Jeopardy questions Ray Lalonde has missed

So far during his “Jeopardy!” run, Lalonde has only missed the following two Final Jeopardy questions (answers are at the very bottom):

  • Classic songs: “The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.”
  • Brand names: “Unable to make these candies perfectly round, the confectioner embraced this flawed name for the product.”
Related

(Answers: “Here Comes Santa Claus”; milk duds)

Next Up In Utah
Sapporo pauses 2030 Winter Games bid — where does that leave Salt Lake City?
Title 42 immigration restrictions to remain in place after split Supreme Court ruling
Southern Utah hit by winter thunderstorms as snow blankets Wasatch Mountains
Netflix, Disney+ ... BYUtv? BYUtv beats major streamers to win first national Emmy Award
IRS postpones $600 reporting rule for Venmo and other peer-to-peer payment apps
Utah junior high staff member arrested, accused of sexual activity with student