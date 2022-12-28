‘Jeopardy!’ has a new super-champion ... again. Here are 2 clues he’s missed

Ray Lalonde is the newest “Jeopardy!” super-champion.

Who is Ray Lalonde on ‘Jeopardy!’?

On Wednesday, Lalonde, a scene artist from Toronto, Canada, won his 10th consecutive “Jeopardy!” game, making him the show’s newest super-champion (according to theJeopardyfan.com, the term is reserved for contestants who have won at least 10 games).

Throughout his 10 games, Lalonde has displayed a strong knowledge of U.S. history and culture — and accrued $285,100 while doing it, according to theJeopardyfan.com.

“I cannot believe it,” Lalonde told “Jeopardy!” after his fifth win. “A little while back I won my first game and I thought: ‘That’s it — I’ve done everything I wanted to. This is fabulous; I can dine on this for the rest of my life.’”

Lalonde has already secured his spot in the next Tournament of Champions, according to “Jeopardy!” This year’s tournament featured some of the show’s winningest contestants, like 40-game champ Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, per the Deseret News.

Lalonde’s run on the show comes not long after Cris Pannullo, another “Jeopardy!” super-champion who won 21 games before losing on Dec. 6, the Deseret News reported.

Final Jeopardy questions Ray Lalonde has missed

So far during his “Jeopardy!” run, Lalonde has only missed the following two Final Jeopardy questions (answers are at the very bottom):



Classic songs: “The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.”

“The shouts of excited children at a 1946 holiday parade are said to have inspired this perennial favorite.” Brand names: “Unable to make these candies perfectly round, the confectioner embraced this flawed name for the product.”

(Answers: “Here Comes Santa Claus”; milk duds)