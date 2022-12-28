Gabe Jeudy’s time at BYU was short lived.

The former Vanderbilt defensive back, who transferred to BYU last March, announced on social media Wednesday night that he is entering the transfer portal again, with two years of eligibility remaining.

Thank you Cougar Nation! pic.twitter.com/9TDDamgSa7 — Gabe Jeudy (@GabeJeudy) December 29, 2022

A former three-star recruit, per 247 Sports’ Composite rating, Jeudy was expected to be a significant contributor for the Cougars this past season.

As BYU head coach Kalani Sitake told the Deseret News during fall camp, “Gabe has a lot of experience after playing in the SEC for the last few years. He is a very smart player and a really strong student. He is going to be a great fit in our secondary and with our program.”

BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford had a similar estimation of Jeudy at the time.

“We’re getting a smart, experienced, savvy football player,” Gilford said.

Jeudy proved to be a solid contributor for BYU, although perhaps not as good as was expected.

He recorded 46 tackles (30 solo), six pass deflections and half a sack this past season, while playing in all 13 of the Cougars’ games.

He was the third-most productive BYU defensive back, behind Micah Harper and Jakob Robinson, and the seventh-most productive tackler on the team, behind only linebackers Ben Bywater and Keenan Pili, Harper, linebacker Max Tooley, defensive end Tyler Batty and Robinson.

During his three years at Vanderbilt, including a redshirt season, Jeudy played in 23 games and recorded 63 total tackles, including 45 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups and two interceptions.

Coming out of Ardrey Kell High School (Charlotte, North Carolina) in 2019 — he lists Austin, Texas as his hometown — Jeudy had offers from the majority of the Ivy League, plus the service academies (Air Force, Army and Navy), Tulane and Vanderbilt.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Jeudy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in human and organizational development with a minor in business from Vanderbilt in just three years and was pursuing his MBA at BYU’s Marriott School of Business.

