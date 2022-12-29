The best memes of 2022

2022 has been a year full of uncertainty, but one thing that has remained reliably funny is internet memes. When Elon Musk took over Twitter this year, some users were nervous about what changes might come to the platform — dozens of celebrities even chose to log off.

Now, this isn’t the place to discuss Musk’s Twitter any further, because in my opinion the most important part of the platform remains certain — Twitter is still hilarious and full of the best memes.

Here are 10 of the best meme trends of 2022.

1. She’s a 10 but ...

This trend started on TikTok as a way to call out dating dealbreakers — something that would lower a person’s attractiveness. I don’t love the idea of assigning women a number based on physical attractiveness, but once the trend made it on Twitter, users posted ridiculous ideas that poked fun at the original trend.

shes a 10 but puts her milk before her cereal — eric pointcrow (@PointCrow) June 22, 2022

She's a ten but she's actually two fives stacked in a trench coat — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) June 22, 2022

2. Wordle

There was a moment in time this year when almost anyone you saw overly interested in their phone was trying to piece together the five-letter word of the day. Twitter has a tendency to make memes out of every cultural phenomenon, and Wordle was no exception.

3. Kramer, what’s going on in there?

As any “Seinfeld” fan knows, Kramer is always up to something — whether it be investing in a new “nonfat” frozen yogurt bar or selling old raincoats. Twitter knows Kramer is up on the latest and greatest, and so, of course, they implanted him into classic movies informing Jerry on pivotal plot points.

Had an excuse to make a Dune meme pic.twitter.com/kckhJk9MUt — FABINO (@KinoFabino) January 10, 2022

4. Girl explaining

Many women have experienced mansplaining — when a man shares an explanation in a condescending or patronizing way. Now, enter girl explaining. The photo-turned-meme of a girl loudly speaking to a disinterested-looking guy went viral on Twitter this summer. According to the New York Post, the girl was captured photobombing at an Argentina beach party when the photo was taken.

SO ACTUALLY GOING FINE FREE MEANS THAT PEOPLE WHO AVOIDED THE LIBRARY BECAUSE OF THEIR FINES ARE COMING BACK AND OFTEN THEY'RE THE FOLKS WHO NEED US MOST. ALSO NO, WE HAVE NOT SEEN AN INCREASE IN LOST OR STOLEN BOOKS—IT TURNS OUT WHEN YOU TRUST PEOPLE TO BE KIND TO EACH OT pic.twitter.com/RGlmRofxtJ — Brooklyn Public Library (@BKLYNlibrary) August 19, 2022

SEE IT TOOK GEORGE MILLER 10 YEARS TO BRING BABE TO LIFE BECAUSE TECHNOLOGY NEEDED TO CATCH UP TO HIS VISION. THEY USED 48 PIGS BECAUSE BABY PIGS GROW SO QUICKLY, BUT ALSO USED AN ANIMATRONIC PUPPET AND CG TO GET THE TALKING EFFECT PERFECT. JAMES CROMWELL ACTUALLY WENT VEGAN TOO pic.twitter.com/h4FifCUIwM — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) August 17, 2022

5. We need an American Girl doll who ...

American Girl Dolls made a comeback in the form of memes. The dolls are known for each having a historical background story — people decided the world needed a few new American Girl Dolls.

We need an American Girl doll who is an insider and knows the tea about what’s going on at Funny Girl on Broadway pic.twitter.com/IcDhgKN5Zk — Austin (@austinkreitler) July 11, 2022

we need an American Girl doll who filed for unemployment during the pandemic — dani kellykimaka ⛄️🌴 (@omg_its_daniii) June 12, 2022

6. Gas prices

As anyone with (or without) a car knows, gas prices got really high this year, and Twitter had something to say about it.

Breaking news; A car has just fainted at a local gas station after hearing the new fuel prices 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/bqi1nqbwS2 — Dillen (@DillenMasawi) March 9, 2022

How everyone is looking at gas prices pic.twitter.com/XWw1LMI5Xo — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 22, 2022

7. Gentleminions

This summer, the “Despicable Me” spinoff, “Minions,” got a sequel, and teenagers made a really big deal of it. If you happened to find yourself at a theater this summer, you may have run into a group of teenagers dressed like they missed their prom — these suit-clad kids are informally known as gentleminions. The trend started on TikTok, where teenagers shared images of themselves paying their respects for the minion movie by attending it in their best clothes.

Minions was 10/10, can’t wait to watch it 10x more times with the boys #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/tt0qQY5jLg — Angelo (@DatAngelo_) July 10, 2022

8. The Chris Rock slap

The internet couldn’t get enough of the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars, an incident Smith says made him “humble down.”

Hands down my favorite Will Smith meme right now 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/yC6CFqx8Dz — Lmhaydi 🌧⚽️ (@freaky_mahdi) March 28, 2022

i am living for the will smith slap memes pic.twitter.com/wXVZSRKBUx — ✹ (@00DREVM) March 28, 2022

9. Inflation

Eggs got expensive, rent rates went up and Twitter made jokes about it.

Due to inflation 50 Cent is now $1 pic.twitter.com/KHoBEhakcK — Wall Street Memes (@wallstmemes) February 14, 2022

‘

Fully furnished flat in London to rent. Six grand a month. pic.twitter.com/WlfRCT7K4h — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) June 4, 2022

10. Julia Fox “‘Uh-Cuh’ gems”

Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Julia Fox, went viral on TikTok this year for the way she pronounced “Uncut Gems” during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.