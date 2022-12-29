Penn State’s ‘Sunday-ready’ tight ends have Utes’ full attention

LOS ANGELES — Utah and Penn State have a lot of similarities when it comes to their tight ends.

Much like Utah, Penn State has a strong tight ends room and the position group is an important part of the offense.

‘They’re dogs. Brenton, Theo and Tyler, I mean, it’s kind of crazy how we have three of them. ... I definitely think that we have a lot of talent in that position.” — Penn State receiver Mitchell Tinsley on the Nittany Lions’ tight ends

The Nittany Lions’ three main tight ends — Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren — combined for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns on 60 receptions this season.

“When you have a room like us, Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren, all three of those guys really provide a lot of value, and you can’t leave them off the field,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said.

The Nittany Lions utilize some of the same tight-end-heavy sets as do the Utes — 11, 12 and 13 personnel, meaning one, two or three tight ends on the field at the same time.

“Getting out of 11 personnel, getting to 12, 13 even, bringing in big bodies, it just messes with personnel and makes the other team really have to look who’s on the field, be strategic about who’s going to be on the field, who’s going to be off the field, just because they can do everything,” Clifford said. “They can block, they can run routes, they can catch.”

With leading receiver Parker Washington out, Penn State’s tight ends will have an even more important role in Pasadena.

Washington led Penn State in receptions (46) and receiving yards (611), but suffered a season-ending injury in November and has since declared for the NFL draft.

Penn State’s second-leading receiver, Mitchell Tinsley, who has 45 receptions for 528 yards and four touchdowns, is complemented by the tight ends in the passing game.

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson answers questions during a news conference ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Utah Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press

“I mean, they’re dogs. Brenton, Theo and Tyler, I mean, it’s kind of crazy how we have three of them. I definitely think they’re Sunday-ready. I definitely think that we have a lot of talent in that position,” Tinsley said.

Strange declared for the NFL draft on Tuesday, but has elected to play in the Rose Bowl.

“Brenton Strange to me is one of those guys that — he’s very intense. You know he’s going to rise to the occasion. He loves when the lights are on him. He’s just a really, really tough competition,” Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pound redshirt junior is the No. 1 target in the tight ends room with 32 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns.

“He’s tough as heck mentally, and you know he’s going to fight you. He does a lot of things very well. He’s a very talented guy,” Yurcich said.

Johnson, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound sophomore, isn’t far behind, totaling 300 yards and four touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Warren, a 6-foot-6, 256-pound sophomore, has caught nine balls for 108 yards and three scores.

“I mean, you look at their productivity catching the football on their away boots, their switch-four verts, they have no problem,” Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley said.” That quarterback has no problem going to their tight ends. It’s kind of a comfort level for them. They do a great job catching the football, sure-handed tight ends.

The tight ends are also heavily involved in run blocking for lead running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

“Very similar to our offense both in the run game with blocking and opening holes up for the running backs as well as the pass game in terms of play-action and other route combos,” Utah defensive end Gabe Reid said. “They’re a good group of guys that work well together with the O-line and the running backs, so we’re definitely going to have our hands full.”

Penn State’s offense is balanced, with Clifford throwing for 2,543 yards this season and the Nittany Lions’ running backs rushing for 2,185 yards, but when Clifford throws, Strange or Johnson will be frequent targets.

“We’re asked to do everything and more in our offense and it’s great as a tight end to be able to display that you can do all those things and to be able to catch important balls — not just checkdowns,” Johnson said.

“We’re getting valuable play-calling and catches. It’s a really fun offense to be a part of as a tight end.”

Rose Bowl on the air

No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Jan. 2, 3 p.m. MST

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700

