George Santos is under investigation for lying about his past

George Santos faces multiple investigations after he admitted to lying about his job experience and college education.

The Republican representative-elect of New York is under scrutiny for loaning his campaign over $700,000 despite having no explanation for where the money came from.

Records indicated Santos had “recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands in back rent,” The Associated Press reported.

In an interview with Semafor Wednesday, Santos explained that he had made his recent fortune through “capital introduction,” “deal building” and “specialty consulting” for “high net worth individuals.”

Nassau County district attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced Wednesday that Santos is now under investigation in Long Island.

“The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress,” she said, per CNN. “If a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it.”

A source told CNN that federal prosecutors in New York are also investigating Santos’ finances.

Santos is scheduled to be sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives on January 2, 2023, where he could face on investigation by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department, per AP.

Santos has made no indication that he will be stepping down from his newly elected position, The Deseret News reported.