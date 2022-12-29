Utah State’s most productive pass rusher is reportedly transferring

Daniel Grzesiak’s time at Utah State is most likely over.

According to multiple reports, Grzesiak — by far Utah State’s most productive pass rusher this season — has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

A transfer from Nevada, Grzesiak played one season in Logan and made the most of his time with the Aggies.

Grzesiak was sixth on the team in tackles, with 51, including 13 tackles for loss, and also recorded two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and had a fumble recovery.

Where Grzesiak was at his best, though — the best of any Aggie — was getting to the quarterback.

Grzesiak led the Aggies with 8.5 sacks (ranking 23rd in the country), three more than the next most productive Utah State defender (defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka).

Listed at 6-foot-1, 245 pounds, Grzesiak will reportedly garner interest from Power Five programs, a step forward for a player who was an unrated recruit coming out of Crenshaw High School (Los Angeles) in 2018.

Grzesiak had more than a few standout performances for the Aggies this year, most notable among them being a five-tackle, three-sack outing against Colorado State — the Rams are coached by Grzesiak’s old Nevada coaches — and a four-tackle, two-sack showing in the First Responder Bowl against Memphis.

After the Colorado State game, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said of Grzesiak:

“This was a game that I think he had a chip. You know, this one was circled. That’s a staff that he played for at Nevada and I think he wanted to make sure and impress upon those guys that he could do his job and do it well. And he did it when we needed it most. We hit the quarterback a lot tonight.”

Grzesiak has extreme confidence in himself, which he showcased on the field and in multiple interviews over the course of the year.

“That is how I feel you have to play the game,” Grzesiak said after his showing against Colorado State. “If you don’t believe in yourself, who else is going to believe in you?”

By entering the portal, Grzesiak’s belief in himself is on display again.