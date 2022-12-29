Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 29, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys in BYU basketball’s 20-point win to open WCC play

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys in BYU basketball’s 20-point win to open WCC play
BYU’s Jaxson Robinson shoots in a game against Weber State on Dec. 22, 2022 at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

BYU’s Jaxson Robinson shoots in a game against Weber State on Dec. 22, 2022 at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

Nate Edwards/BYU Photo

In its final West Coast Conference opener, BYU beat Pacific 69-49 at the Spanos Center in Stockton, California Thursday night.

The Cougars (11-5, 1-0) extended their winning streak to six games and they snapped the Tigers’ three-game losing streak. 

Here are three keys that helped determine the outcome.

  • Playing in his first game since Nov. 24, guard Spencer Johnson came off the bench to score 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
  • Jaxson Robinson poured in a team-high, and career-high, 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
  • Though the Cougars had 19 turnovers, they held the Tigers to 32% shooting from the floor. 

Next Up In BYU sports
BYU’s newest quarterback was once coached by Kurt Warner. What did the Hall of Famer see in him?
How Zach Wilson, John Beck, Jaren Hall and ice cream helped land Kedon Slovis
Can BYU extend its winning streak as it opens West Coast Conference play?
He transferred to BYU from a Power Five school last spring. Now he’s transferring again
Why Steve Young says he was wrong about Zach Wilson
The most important thing Kedon Slovis brings to BYU at this critical time