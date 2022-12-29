3 keys in BYU basketball’s 20-point win to open WCC play

In its final West Coast Conference opener, BYU beat Pacific 69-49 at the Spanos Center in Stockton, California Thursday night.
The Cougars (11-5, 1-0) extended their winning streak to six games and they snapped the Tigers’ three-game losing streak.
Here are three keys that helped determine the outcome.
- Playing in his first game since Nov. 24, guard Spencer Johnson came off the bench to score 15 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range.
- Jaxson Robinson poured in a team-high, and career-high, 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
- Though the Cougars had 19 turnovers, they held the Tigers to 32% shooting from the floor.