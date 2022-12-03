What are the most points scored by a team in an NBA game?

On Dec. 13, 1983, the Detroit Pistons made NBA history, setting a record that has remained untouched for nearly four decades.

In their 186-184 triple overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets, the Pistons set the record for the most points scored by a team in a NBA game, in either the regular season or the playoffs.

Leading scorers

Isiah Thomas led the Pistons with 47 points. He shot 18 of 34 from the field and 10 of 19 from the free throw line. Thomas also handed out 17 assists.

Kiki Vandeweghe led the Nuggets with 51 points. He shot 21 of 29 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds and eight assists.

Other notable performers included Detroit’s John Long (41 points) and Kelly Tripucka (35 points), and Denver’s Alex English (47 points).

Notable team stats