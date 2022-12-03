Here are the top 5 Harry Potter fan destinations

With the holiday season upon us, many “Harry Potter” fans are starting to have the traditional “Harry Potter” movie marathons.

Although the movies aren’t completely set during the holidays, most of the films do feature a Christmas scene and the aesthetic of the movies are reminiscent of the coziness and nostalgia reminiscent of the holidays in winter.

The majority of the series was released around Thanksgiving each year, so many adults who grew up when the books and movies were released associate the series with the holiday season.

Large movie productions often release big films Thanksgiving weekend. In a 1993 New York Times article, Robert G. Friedman, the then-president of worldwide theatrical advertising and publicity for Warner Brothers, said:

“Thanksgiving is the five biggest days of the year as far as box office is concerned.”

With “Harry Potter” on the mind, here are five locations to add to your list that are Potter-related or locations where the movies were filmed. Beware, the list does contain some spoilers if you haven’t caught up on this fabulous franchise yet.

1. Visit Dobby’s Grave in Freshwater West

According to the Travel Channel, Dobby’s grave is “one of the easiest filming locations to access.” Crews for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” filmed the final scene for Part 1 and the opening scene for Part 2 on the grassy beach on the Irish Sea.

The trip to the beach is about a two-hour train ride from London and is near Pembrokeshire, Wales. On the beach, you can find a stone with the iconic inscription from the book and movie for the beloved elf: “Here lies Dobby, a free elf.”

2. Visit Glenfinnan Viaduct in Lochaber, Scotland

This is where you can make the journey through the scenic Scottish countryside just like Harry, Ron and Hermione aboard the Jacobite steam train, which was used as the Hogwarts Express in the movies, per Visit Britain.

It’s a commitment to get there, but if you want to live out your Hogwarts dreams and see some beautiful trees and rolling highlands, it’s worth it.

3. Visit Durham Cathedral in Durham, England

The expansive cathedral is where students walked up to professor Minerva McGonagall in her cat form and watched her transform into her human self right before their eyes, according to Visit Britain.

The cathedral is where professor Mcgonagall’s classroom shots were filmed and is featured in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” and “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

4. Visit Australia House in London, England

This is where the wizarding bank of Gringotts, run by goblins, was filmed. It was featured in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” according to Visit Britain Shop.

You can get there by taking the tube to the Temple stop.

5. Visit King’s Cross Station in London

King’s Cross Station is the iconic location where Platform 93⁄ 4 opens up the portal for Hogwarts students to get to the Hogwarts Express platform. It was featured in all seven “Harry Potter” movies, per Visit Britain Shop.

To get there, you just need to take the tube in London to the King’s Cross stop.