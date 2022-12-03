Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

‘Feeling disrespected’: No. 11 Utah spoils No. 4 USC’s plans, repeats as Pac-12 champions

The Utes smashed the Trojans 47-24.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE ‘Feeling disrespected’: No. 11 Utah spoils No. 4 USC’s plans, repeats as Pac-12 champions
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — To listen to a lot of national experts, this was supposed to be No. 4 USC’s coronation as Pac-12 champions. 

The way those pundits saw it, Trojans riding triumphantly into the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams and a bevy of high-profile transfers, under first-year coach Lincoln Riley, was a mere formality.

But those that discounted No. 11 Utah in Friday’s Pac-12 championship game at Allegiant Stadium perhaps didn’t realize the grit and resolve the program has shown throughout the past two seasons.

The Utes ruined USC’s conference title and CFP hopes with a 47-23 thrashing of the Trojans.  

And, at least on this night, Utah became the talk of the country. 

The Utes now have captured back-to-back Pac-12 championships and back-to-back Rose Bowl berths. 

merlin_2953183.jpg

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Diabate dives for a touchdown against the USC Trojans Bryson Shaw during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
1 of 52
merlin_2953091.jpg

Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon fumbles the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
2 of 52
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball for a first down while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
3 of 52
merlin_2953087.jpg

USC Trojans Tahj Washington extends his arm after making a catch down the field while he plays the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
4 of 52
merlin_2953083.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is tackled by Utah Utes Mohamoud Diabate during the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
5 of 52
merlin_2953081.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs out of bounds while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
6 of 52
_V6A0717.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
7 of 52
merlin_2953085.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
8 of 52
merlin_2953065.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams walks onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
9 of 52
merlin_2953067.jpg

The USC Trojans huddle before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
10 of 52
merlin_2953069.jpg

The USC Trojans walk onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
11 of 52
merlin_2953071.jpg

USC Trojans walk onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
12 of 52
merlin_2953073.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams walks onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
13 of 52
merlin_2953075.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
14 of 52
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising, wearing black, warms up

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
15 of 52
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
16 of 52
merlin_2953215.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
17 of 52
merlin_2953213.jpg

Utah Utes Noah Bennee celebrates after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
18 of 52
merlin_2953211.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is doused in celebration before beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
19 of 52
merlin_2953209.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
20 of 52
merlin_2953207.jpg

Utah Utes fan cheers while their team plays against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
21 of 52
merlin_2953205.jpg

USC Trojans Austin Jones is tackled by Utah Utes Gabe Reid during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
22 of 52
merlin_2953203.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin shakes off a tackle from USC Trojans Bryson Shaw during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
23 of 52
merlin_2953201.jpg

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
24 of 52
merlin_2953199.jpg

Doc Swan, 5, Utah Utes linebacker coach Colton Swan’s son plays on the field after the Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
25 of 52
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
26 of 52
merlin_2953191.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
27 of 52
merlin_2953195.jpg

Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
28 of 52
merlin_2953193.jpg

USC Trojans stand on the field after loosing to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
29 of 52
merlin_2953189.jpg

The Utah Utes partake in the “Moment of Loudness” while their team plays against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
30 of 52
merlin_2953187.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is doused in celebration before beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
31 of 52
merlin_2953185.jpg

USC Trojans watch their team play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
32 of 52
merlin_2953181.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with officials after Cameron Rising helmet fell off during a tackle which brought the USC Trojans flags during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
33 of 52
merlin_2953179.jpg

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
34 of 52
merlin_2953177.jpg

The Utah Utes celebrate winning the Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
35 of 52
merlin_2953175.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
36 of 52
merlin_2953173.jpg

USC Trojans celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
37 of 52
merlin_2953171.jpg

Utah Utes Money Parks misses a catch while being defended by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
38 of 52
merlin_2953169.jpg

USC Trojans Raleek Brown is tackled byUtah Utes Sione Vaki in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
39 of 52
merlin_2953165.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid drops a pass while being defensive by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
40 of 52
merlin_2953167.jpg

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs and jumps the ball while being tackled by USC Trojans Austin Jones in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
41 of 52
merlin_2953163.jpg

Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid drops a pass while being defensive by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
42 of 52
merlin_2953161.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin celebrates winning the Pac-12 championship after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
43 of 52
merlin_2953159.jpg

Utah Utes Money Parks runs into the end zone and celebrates while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
44 of 52
merlin_2953157.jpg

Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin celebrates winning the Pac-12 championship after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
45 of 52
merlin_2953155.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising holds Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
46 of 52
merlin_2953153.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising holds the MVP trophy after winning the Pac-12 championship by beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
47 of 52
merlin_2953151.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham stands next to the Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
48 of 52
merlin_2953149.jpg

A USC Trojans fan watches his team loose to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
49 of 52
merlin_2953147.jpg

USC Trojans Raleek Brown runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
50 of 52
merlin_2953145.jpg

Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
51 of 52
merlin_2953143.jpg

Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
52 of 52
merlin_2953183.jpg
merlin_2953091.jpg
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball
merlin_2953087.jpg
merlin_2953083.jpg
merlin_2953081.jpg
_V6A0717.jpg
merlin_2953085.jpg
merlin_2953065.jpg
merlin_2953067.jpg
merlin_2953069.jpg
merlin_2953071.jpg
merlin_2953073.jpg
merlin_2953075.jpg
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising, wearing black, warms up
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
merlin_2953215.jpg
merlin_2953213.jpg
merlin_2953211.jpg
merlin_2953209.jpg
merlin_2953207.jpg
merlin_2953205.jpg
merlin_2953203.jpg
merlin_2953201.jpg
merlin_2953199.jpg
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.
merlin_2953191.jpg
merlin_2953195.jpg
merlin_2953193.jpg
merlin_2953189.jpg
merlin_2953187.jpg
merlin_2953185.jpg
merlin_2953181.jpg
merlin_2953179.jpg
merlin_2953177.jpg
merlin_2953175.jpg
merlin_2953173.jpg
merlin_2953171.jpg
merlin_2953169.jpg
merlin_2953165.jpg
merlin_2953167.jpg
merlin_2953163.jpg
merlin_2953161.jpg
merlin_2953159.jpg
merlin_2953157.jpg
merlin_2953155.jpg
merlin_2953153.jpg
merlin_2953151.jpg
merlin_2953149.jpg
merlin_2953147.jpg
merlin_2953145.jpg
merlin_2953143.jpg

“We definitely got the message loud and clear that a lot of people were underestimating us and not giving us much of a chance in this game,” said coach Kyle Whittingham.

“That’s the wrong group of players to do that to. Historically, we’ve been a chip-on-the-shoulder type of a program … feeling a little bit disrespected. It shook up a bit of a hornet’s nest when that happened.” 

Said Utah quarterback Cam Rising, who earned Pac-12 championship game MVP honors, “I felt we took it a little personal, kind of saw all that. “Just wanted to go out and prove a point.”

Utah (10-3) was an inexorable force over the final three quarters, overcoming an early 17-3 deficit, outscoring USC 44-7 over the final 42 minutes. 

“I want to give Utah a lot of credit,” Riley said. “They battled their way back into this game. They played better than us today. They certainly deserved to win tonight.”

And what seemed highly improbable just a couple of weeks ago after a 20-17 loss at Oregon, the Utes are returning to the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2 in Pasadena against a Big Ten opponent. 

“It was destined,” Rising said. “That’s what it felt like.”

Speaking of the Big Ten, Ohio State, which handed Utah a Rose Bowl loss last New Year’s Day, owes the Utes big time for knocking off USC (11-2). The Buckeyes might be the beneficiary of Utah’s win and will likely earn a spot in the CFP.  

The Utes handed the Trojans both of their losses this season. 

“Obviously to not get it done,” Riley said, “is a tough pill to swallow.”

Utah won this one the old-fashioned way. Not only did the Utes earn it, but they also controlled the line of scrimmage, stopped the run and ran the ball effectively against the USC defense.

Utah limited USC to 56 yards rushing and it sacked Williams, who injured his hamstring on a 59-yard run in the first quarter, hampering his ability to run after that, seven times.

The Trojans converted just 1 of 12 third-down attempts

“We talked about imposing our will tonight,” Rising said. “That’s really what we wanted to go out and do.”

Related

It’s not easy beating the same team twice in the same season but Utah accomplished the feat in overwhelming fashion after winning by one point, 43-42, on Oct. 15 at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes didn’t need any last-minute heroics this time around. 

Utah fell behind by two touchdowns early on, just like it did against USC in the first meeting at Rice-Eccles.

And the Utes had the Trojans right where they wanted them. 

Utah tied the score 17-17 at the end of the second quarter. Moments after Allegiant Stadium staged a “Moment of Loudness” — carrying on Utah’s third-quarter home-game tradition honoring fallen Utes Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe — the Utes seized their first lead of the game.

On third and 19, Rising threw a strike to Money Parks, who bounced off a defender and raced 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-17 for the Utes. 

That capped 21 unanswered points by Utah, and it was a lead the Utes would not relinquish. 

Right after USC scored to cut it to 27-24, tight end Thomas Yassmin scored on a 60-yard touchdown pass that seemed to suck the life out of the Trojans. 

Later, safety R.J. Hubert stepped in front of USC tight end Lake McRee at the Utah 10-yard line with 6:57 remaining to essentially seal the win.

It marked just the fourth interception that Williams had thrown all season. 

After that, the Utes tacked on two more TDs, including a 53-yarder by running back Ja’Quinden Jackson, who finished with 105 yards and two touchdowns. 

Early on, USC had a bunch of big plays, including a spectacular 59-yard run by Williams and a 50-yard reception by Tahj Washington, while taking advantage of some blown coverages in Utah’s secondary. 

The Trojans also converted on fourth down twice on their first two drives, leading to touchdowns. 

But the Utes made enough plays to stay in the game.

“We never panicked,” Whittingham said. “It was a situation where I was more disappointed with the missed tackles. The tackling wasn’t real sharp at the beginning of the game.”

The Trojans looked dominant, taking a 17-3 lead early in the second quarter, and they got the ball back after a Jaylen Dixon catch and fumble.

At that point, it appeared USC was on the verge of running away with the title.

“We had a chance after we got the fumble to separate there,” Riley said.

But the Ute defense shut down Williams and the USC offense on the ensuing series, forcing a three-and-out.

Williams ran only eight plays over the final 12 minutes of the second quarter.

The Ute offense then pieced together an 11-play, 63-yard drive that took 6:33 off the clock — capped by an 8-yard run by Jackson. 

One of the crucial plays of that possession was left guard Keaton Bills recovering a Micah Bernard fumble. 

Not only did the Utes cut the deficit to 17-10, but they also kept Williams off the field for an extended period.

And when Utah got the ball back, Gabe Reid sacked Williams for a 7-yard loss and the Trojans had to punt. 

With 1:40 left in the half, the Utes methodically marched down field again on a drive that featured a lot of the tight ends.

On that drive, Dalton Kincaid had receptions of 12, 10 and 11 yards, and Yassmin hauled in a key 21-yard pass to give Utah the ball at the USC 4-yard line. 

One play later, Kincaid dropped a pass in the end zone, but on second and 4, Dixon caught a 4-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left to tie the game at 17 at halftime. 

For the second straight week, the Utes scored two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half. 

On the final kickoff of the half, USC lost 23 yards down to its own 3-yard line. The Trojans were just glad it was halftime. The momentum was squarely in Utah’s hands. 

And that continued into the second half. 

Now, the Utes have repeated as Pac-12 champs and they’re headed to Pasadena for the second year in a row.

“Excited to go to the Rose Bowl again,” Whittingham said.

EXTRA POINTS: Announced attendance was 61,195, the first sellout of a Pac-12 championship game at a neutral site … USC center Brett Neilon was carted off the field midway through the fourth quarter after sustaining an injury.

Next Up In University of Utah
What USC coach Lincoln Riley and QB Caleb Williams said after their Pac-12 championship loss to Utah
How Utah Twitter reacted to the Utes’ Pac-12 championship game victory
3 takeaways from No. 11 Utah’s Pac-12 championship win over No. 4 USC
No. 11 Utah wins the Pac-12 championship, beating No. 4 USC 47-24
Utah or USC: Who are national experts predicting will win the Pac-12 championship game?
This Utah native, and a team captain in Pac-12 territory, just hit the transfer portal