Saturday, December 3, 2022 
Utah Football

‘You smell blood in the water’: How Utah limited Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams in Pac-12 title game

Utah sacked Williams, who played the whole game despite a hamstring injury, seven times.

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — Utah’s defense faced a massive challenge Friday going into the Pac-12 championship game.

How to slow down the hottest quarterback in the country, USC’s Caleb Williams, the Heisman Trophy favorite? 

At the beginning, Williams seemed to be having his way with the Ute defense, but after suffering a hamstring injury in the first quarter, Utah went after Williams, and that was a key factor in the Utes’ 47-24 victory over the Trojans. 

Utah sacked Williams, who played the whole game, seven times. 

“When you see a quarterback become not as mobile as he could be or should be, you smell blood in the water and you start bringing the heat. That’s the strategy you want to use,” said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham.

“Caleb is a tremendous player, maybe the most difficult quarterback to sack that we ever played against. We banged him up, slowed him down. He definitely took some punishment from our guys. We turned up the pressure.”

Utah Utes Ja’Quinden Diabate dives for a touchdown against the USC Trojans Bryson Shaw during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Jaylen Dixon fumbles the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams points while he runs the ball for a first down while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans Tahj Washington extends his arm after making a catch down the field while he plays the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is tackled by Utah Utes Mohamoud Diabate during the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs out of bounds while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams walks onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The USC Trojans huddle before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The USC Trojans walk onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans walk onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams walks onto the field before playing the Utah Utes for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising warms up before playing the USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham walks onto the field before playing USC Trojans for the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Noah Bennee celebrates after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is doused in celebration before beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes fan cheers while their team plays against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans Austin Jones is tackled by Utah Utes Gabe Reid during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin shakes off a tackle from USC Trojans Bryson Shaw during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Doc Swan, 5, Utah Utes linebacker coach Colton Swan’s son plays on the field after the Utes beat the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes celebrate after beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans stand on the field after loosing to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utah Utes partake in the “Moment of Loudness” while their team plays against the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham is doused in celebration before beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans watch their team play the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham talks with officials after Cameron Rising helmet fell off during a tackle which brought the USC Trojans flags during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans during the Pac-12 Championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
The Utah Utes celebrate winning the Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Money Parks misses a catch while being defended by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans Raleek Brown is tackled byUtah Utes Sione Vaki in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid drops a pass while being defensive by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs and jumps the ball while being tackled by USC Trojans Austin Jones in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Dalton Kincaid drops a pass while being defensive by USC Trojans Jacobe Covington in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin celebrates winning the Pac-12 championship after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Money Parks runs into the end zone and celebrates while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Thomas Yassmin celebrates winning the Pac-12 championship after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising holds Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising holds the MVP trophy after winning the Pac-12 championship by beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham stands next to the Pac-12 championship trophy after beating the USC Trojans at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
A USC Trojans fan watches his team loose to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
USC Trojans Raleek Brown runs with the ball while playing the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Utah Utes Micah Bernard runs with the ball while playing the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News
Williams completed 28 of 41 passes for 363 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

He had thrown only three picks all season.  

Certainly, the hamstring injury, suffered during a 59-yard run in the first quarter, changed the way Williams played as he hobbled around on the field. 

“I asked him at one point, are you 50%? He wasn’t even close to 50%. I definitely thought about taking him out,” said USC coach Lincoln Riley.

“He wouldn’t have let me, and he didn’t let me. In terms of guys I’ve coached at that position, maybe the gutsiest performance I’ve ever seen. Most guys wouldn’t have even played. He still gave us a chance.” 

Williams described his hamstring as “an old rubber band.”

“The rest of the game I felt it but I have something I always go by — something I have watched and admired, and a person I admire, Kobe (Bryant),” Williams said.

“He always said the game is bigger than what you’re feeling. I was in my head encouraging myself that the game is bigger than what I was feeling. I also had a group of guys that was looking at me to go out there and lead ‘em to victory.”

Utah beat Williams up and kept him off the field for long stretches as the Ute offense sustained some time-consuming drives.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising, named the game’s MVP, completed 22 of 34 passes for 310 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

“Cam Rising was outstanding. He’s our leader,” Whittingham said. “As Cam goes, so goes the offense. He was on target tonight.”

In the second half, Rising absorbed a big hit while scrambling. His helmet was knocked off and somehow he held onto the ball. He popped right back up and smiled. 

Rising scored the game-winning touchdown and two-point conversion against USC at Rice-Eccles in mid-October, and he vanquished the Trojans again. 

Williams may still win the Heisman Trophy, but Utah has its back-to-back Pac-12 championships and Rose Bowl berths.

