Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 
BYU loses to South Dakota, snaps Vivint Arena win streak

The Cougars were defeated 69-68 by South Dakota in what was the Provo school’s fifth consecutive contest played on a neutral court

By Tom Ripplinger
South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (wearing red) celebrates.

South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) celebrates after sinking a 3 during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

For the second time this week, BYU played at Vivint Arena, but this time with a much different result.

The Cougars were defeated 69-68 by South Dakota in what was the Provo school’s fifth consecutive contest played on a neutral court. 

After falling down by 21, BYU made things interesting, outscoring South Dakota 29-9 in the final 10 minutes of the game. But the Cougars could never get over the hump. 

BYU had a chance to win in the final seconds. However, that opportunity slipped away when a Rudi Williams 3-pointer bounced off the rim as the buzzer sounded. 

“(It’s) certainly a disappointing outcome for us,” BYU coach Mark Pope said. “I’m really proud of our guys for playing hard and competing hard in the second half. We’re not a very good team right now and we’re not a very tough team right now. But we are working hard. We’ve just got to grow. There’s a learning curve to learning how to compete. There’s a learning curve to learning the price of winning. … We’re in the muck of trying to learn those lessons.”

BYU had not lost at Vivint Arena since a 2007 defeat against Michigan State, giving the Cougars a 17-game win streak on that court before Saturday’s loss.

South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) goes to the hoop during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) drives between South Dakota Coyotes guards A.J. Plitzuweit (10) and Mason Archambault (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) celebrates after sinking a 3 during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars fans watch as their team trails the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) is charged with a foul as South Dakota Coyotes guard Mason Archambault (11) hits the boards in the final moments of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes to the hoop against South Dakota Coyotes forward Tasos Kamateros (34) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) goes to the hoop during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore goes to the hoop against South Dakota Coyotes guard Max Burchill on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

BYU Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) goes to the hoop against South Dakota Coyotes guard Max Burchill (3) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
South Dakota Coyotes guard Damani Hayes (2) cheers from the bench as his team leads the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) pulls in a rebound over South Dakota Coyotes guard Mason Archambault (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
South Dakota Coyotes guard Damani Hayes (2) goes to the hoop during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) applies pressure as South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) tries to pass the ball during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
South Dakota Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit (10) is charged with a foul as BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) falls in the final moments of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
South Dakota Coyotes forward Mihai Carcoana (13) loses the ball under pressure at the hoop from BYU Cougars forwards Noah Waterman (0) and Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) sinks two free throws, bringing the Cougars within one point of the South Dakota Coyotes, 69-68, in the final minute of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Earlier in the week, BYU beat Westminster at Vivint Arena and set a school record for 3-pointers made with 19. South Dakota matched that number in their Monday meeting with Mount Marty, en route to an incredible 57.6% 3-point percentage that night. 

BYU did not win the 3-point battle against the Coyotes, who again shot better than 50% from beyond the arc Saturday. 

The Cougars entered the contest shooting 50% from 3 on 32 made 3s over its past two games. On Saturday, however, their previously impressive shooting disappeared, as they finished the game at a subpar 21.2% from 3. 

South Dakota jumped out to a 15-point halftime lead, powered by its 3-point shooting. The Coyotes made eight first half 3s on just 13 tries despite averaging just 8.5 made 3s per game coming into the contest. 

“We couldn’t guard them at all in the first half,” Pope said of his team’s defense. “(And) we were really stagnant offensively. … Probably the most concerning thing in the first half was just our struggles to guard. That just hasn’t been us. That’s not supposed to be the makeup of this team. So, you know, we had to go back to the drawing board a little bit there.”

Another challenge that the Cougars again had to face was playing without Spencer Johnson, as the junior guard missed a third straight game due to injury. 

Still, a bright spot for the Cougars continued to be their rebounding. BYU had only been outrebounded two times this season coming into their matchup with the Coyotes and again left the game with a positive rebounding margin. 

Saturday’s meeting was the first time that BYU and South Dakota met on a basketball court. The two schools’ initial meeting is one the Cougars would like to soon forget. Pope, however, hopes his team can learn from the adversity. 

“It’s a really special group of young men,” he said of his team. “They’re really engaged in kind of this learning and growing process. They want to get better. It just is, you know, a frustrating night.”

The night ended with three Cougars in double figures. Williams scored 20, Dallin Hall 14 and Fousseyni Traore added 12.

South Dakota guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored a career high with 26. The New Zealand native was lethal from 3-point range, going 4 of 5 from distance. 

The loss halts BYU from earning a third consecutive victory — what would have been its longest win streak of the year. The Cougars will look to bounce back when they play their first home contest in two and a half weeks against UVU Wednesday. The Wolverines defeated BYU in an overtime game a season ago.

