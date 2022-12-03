3 keys to BYU’s 69-68 loss to South Dakota

A BYU comeback came up short in a 69-68 defeat to South Dakota Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, ending the Cougars 17 game win streak at Vivint Arena.

With the defeat, BYU concludes a five game stretch of contests outside the Marriott Center and falls to 2-3 in those matchups.



After scoring a school record 19 3-pointers Tuesday at Vivint Arena in a victory over Westminster, BYU shot just 21.2% from 3 on Saturday. South Dakota outscored the Cougars from beyond the arc 36-21.

BYU finished the game at a season best 82.6% from the free throw line, missing just four free throws. The Cougars earned 19 points from the line.

BYU outscored South Dakota by 20 points in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Coyotes 9 points during that span proved to be just enough to hang on to the win.