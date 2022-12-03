3 keys to BYU’s 69-68 loss to South Dakota

A BYU comeback came up short in a 69-68 defeat to South Dakota Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, ending the Cougars 17 game win streak at Vivint Arena.
With the defeat, BYU concludes a five game stretch of contests outside the Marriott Center and falls to 2-3 in those matchups.
- After scoring a school record 19 3-pointers Tuesday at Vivint Arena in a victory over Westminster, BYU shot just 21.2% from 3 on Saturday. South Dakota outscored the Cougars from beyond the arc 36-21.
- BYU finished the game at a season best 82.6% from the free throw line, missing just four free throws. The Cougars earned 19 points from the line.
- BYU outscored South Dakota by 20 points in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Coyotes 9 points during that span proved to be just enough to hang on to the win.
1 of 16
2 of 16
3 of 16
4 of 16
5 of 16
6 of 16
7 of 16
8 of 16
9 of 16
10 of 16
11 of 16
12 of 16
13 of 16
14 of 16
15 of 16
16 of 16