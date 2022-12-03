Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s 69-68 loss to South Dakota

BYU’s comeback attempt came up short on Saturday

By Tom Ripplinger
3 keys to BYU's 69-68 loss to South Dakota
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A BYU comeback came up short in a 69-68 defeat to South Dakota Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City, ending the Cougars 17 game win streak at Vivint Arena.

With the defeat, BYU concludes a five game stretch of contests outside the Marriott Center and falls to 2-3 in those matchups. 

  • After scoring a school record 19 3-pointers Tuesday at Vivint Arena in a victory over Westminster, BYU shot just 21.2% from 3 on Saturday. South Dakota outscored the Cougars from beyond the arc 36-21.
  • BYU finished the game at a season best 82.6% from the free throw line, missing just four free throws. The Cougars earned 19 points from the line. 
  • BYU outscored South Dakota by 20 points in the final 10 minutes of the game. The Coyotes 9 points during that span proved to be just enough to hang on to the win.
merlin_2953289.jpg

South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) goes to the hoop during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
1 of 16
merlin_2953269.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) drives between South Dakota Coyotes A.J. Plitzuweit (10) and Mason Archambault (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
2 of 16
merlin_2953273.jpg

South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) celebrates after sinking a three during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
3 of 16
merlin_2953285.jpg

BYU Cougars fans watch as their team trails the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
4 of 16
merlin_2953287.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) is charged with a foul as South Dakota Coyotes guard Mason Archambault (11) hits the boards in the final moments of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
5 of 16
merlin_2953271.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) goes to the hoop against South Dakota Coyotes forward Tasos Kamateros (34) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
6 of 16
merlin_2953275.jpg

BYU Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
7 of 16
merlin_2953277.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) goes to the hoop during the game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
8 of 16
9 of 16
merlin_2953283.jpg

South Dakota Coyotes guard Damani Hayes (2) cheers from the bench as his team leads the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
10 of 16
merlin_2953281.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) pulls in a rebound over South Dakota Coyotes guard Mason Archambault (11) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
11 of 16
merlin_2953291.jpg

South Dakota Coyotes guard Damani Hayes (2) goes to the hoop during the game against the BYU Cougars at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
12 of 16
merlin_2953293.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) applies pressure as South Dakota Coyotes guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt (5) tries to pass the ball during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
13 of 16
merlin_2953295.jpg

South Dakota Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit (10) is charged with a foul as BYU Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) falls in the final moments of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
14 of 16
merlin_2953297.jpg

South Dakota Coyotes forward Mihai Carcoana (13) loses the ball under pressure at the hoop from BYU Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) and forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) during the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
15 of 16
merlin_2953299.jpg

BYU Cougars guard Rudi Williams (3) sinks two fee-throws, bringing the Cougars within one point of the South Dakota Coyotes, 69-68, in the final minute of the game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
16 of 16
