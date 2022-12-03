This Provo native in the Big 12 is entering the transfer portal

Oklahoma State linebacker — and Provo native — Mason Cobb is moving on. The junior defender announced Saturday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“After long conversations with family members and mentors, I would like to announce that I have officially entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I will always be a Cowboy at heart! It’s time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that’s best for me,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Cobb thanked his coaches, teammates, friends and fans for their support during his time at Oklahoma State.

“The Cowboy culture is real and strong. I will forever be grateful for my time in Stillwater,” he said.

Cobb was a three-star recruit coming out of Provo High School and had offers from Arizona, Louisville and Utah State, among others, before signing with Oklahoma State.

During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Cobb made the biggest impact on special teams. He was named Oklahoma State’s special teams player of the week twice during the 2021 season, according to his Cowboy player profile.

This season, Cobb led all Oklahoma State defenders with 96 tackles, according to 247 Sports.

“He had 58 solo tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble,” the article said, noting that Cobb started in all 12 of Oklahoma State’s 2022 games.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mason Cobb played a team-high 863 of 950 total defensive snaps this season for #OKState.



That's just over 90%. — Cody Nagel (@CodyNagel247) December 3, 2022

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, which was good enough for fifth in the Big 12.

