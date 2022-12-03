Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 
College Football Sports

This Provo native in the Big 12 is entering the transfer portal

Mason Cobb began his college career at Oklahoma State University

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, left, holds on to Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders who catches a pass during a college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb, left, holds on to Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders who catches a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Stillwater, Okla.

Brody Schmidt, Associated Press

Oklahoma State linebacker — and Provo native — Mason Cobb is moving on. The junior defender announced Saturday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“After long conversations with family members and mentors, I would like to announce that I have officially entered the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I will always be a Cowboy at heart! It’s time for me to move onto the next chapter in my life and make the decision that’s best for me,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

Cobb thanked his coaches, teammates, friends and fans for their support during his time at Oklahoma State.

“The Cowboy culture is real and strong. I will forever be grateful for my time in Stillwater,” he said.

Cobb was a three-star recruit coming out of Provo High School and had offers from Arizona, Louisville and Utah State, among others, before signing with Oklahoma State.

During his freshman and sophomore seasons, Cobb made the biggest impact on special teams. He was named Oklahoma State’s special teams player of the week twice during the 2021 season, according to his Cowboy player profile.

This season, Cobb led all Oklahoma State defenders with 96 tackles, according to 247 Sports.

“He had 58 solo tackles, including 13 tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and a forced fumble,” the article said, noting that Cobb started in all 12 of Oklahoma State’s 2022 games.

The Cowboys finished the regular season with a 7-5 record, which was good enough for fifth in the Big 12.

