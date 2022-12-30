The idea of ancestry after Etheridge Knight

I am in a sweet place

standing in Millcreek

on a road

in its canyon

and this sweet place

has also been the sweet place

of my people

I am staring

into the water

my grandmother fished

with a rod and a line

I am standing

near the head

of a timber trail

felled by grandfather’s

grandfather

I am listening

to the aspen

its green coins

singing in the wind

and I know it sang

just like this

for them

I am standing

right at the center

of its singing

the same sound

heard by black bears

or the calf of a moose

lying even sweeter

in the yarrow

showing we can be moonless

and shining in wildflower

I know this timber

was once a house

my mother’s grandmother’s

mother’s hammer in hand

everything

throttling backward

toward me

through time

a timber roof

that has kept the frost

from coming in

and stinging my babies

we made that

for ourselves

I consider choosing

there are times

when it is a joy

to remember

I like to think about my people

drinking fresh buttermilk

from the chosen farms

of their other people

all of us gazing

back at the house

framed by our future knowing

filling up on fresh tomatoes

and after

maybe lying like the silk calf

in the deerwood and the aster

and never-ending

Excerpted from “Golden Ax” by Rio Cortez. Copyright 2022 by Rio Cortez. Published by arrangement with Penguin Books, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

