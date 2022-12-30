What music was popular in 2022?

2022 was a year packed to the brim with hot new music, with long-awaited drops from Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, accompanied by viral hits from up-and-coming artists such as Steve Lacy and Rosalía. However, even with releases from some of the world’s most popular artists, 2022 was also a blast to the past, with the resurgence of some ’80s tunes — thanks to “Stranger Things” and TikTok — such as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” and “Master of Puppets” by Metallica.

Related The best memes of 2022

According to Forbes, the following was the most listened-to music in 2022:

Billboard’s most popular songs of 2022:



“Heatwaves” by Glass Animals. “As it Was” by Harry Styles. “STAY” by Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber. “Easy On Me” by Adele. “Shivers,” by Ed Sheeran.

Billboard’s most popular albums of 2022:



“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny. “30” by Adele. “Dangerous: The Double Album,” by Morgan Wallen. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift.

Billboard’s most popular artists of 2022:



Bad Bunny. Taylor Swift. Harry Styles. Drake. Morgan Wallen.

Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The Puerto Rican superstar was named Artist of the Year, thanks to his latest album, “Un Verano Sin Ti,” becoming Apple Music’s most streamed album of 2022 and the biggest Latin album of all time. Chris Pizzello, Associated Press

Although many of the most listened-to songs in 2022 weren’t released this year, according to Rolling Stone, The Associated Press compiled lists of the best music that was released in 2022. Here is the top music released in 2022, selected by journalists from The Associated Press:

Top songs:



“Bad Habit” by Steve Lacy.

“As it Was” by Harry Styles.

“Cuff It” by Beyoncé.

“Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift.

“Die Hard” by Kendrick Lamar, featuring Blxst and Amanda Reifer.

“About (expletive) Time” by Lizzo.

“Part of the Band” by The 1975.

“Unholy” by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

“Spitting off the Edge of the World” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius.

“Break my Soul” by Beyoncé.

Top albums:

