3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Miami Heat

The Miami Heat defeated the Utah Jazz 126-123 Saturday evening at Vivint Arena, pushing Utah’s losing streak to four straight games.
The loss drops the Jazz to 12-6 in Salt Lake City and snaps their four-game home win streak.
- The Jazz had a decided advantage over the Heat from beyond the arc, outscoring their visitors 51-39 from 3. But Miami made up for that, shooting a 50.6% field goal percentage and using a Tyler Herro buzzer-beating 3 to earn the win.
- The Jazz bench was paced by Malik Beasley, who finished the night with 17 points in just over 18 minutes. Utah’s bench combined for 45 points.
- For the seventh consecutive game, Lauri Markkanen scored 20-plus points, finishing Saturday night with 29. It marked the fourth straight contest he led the Jazz in points and 19th time this season.
Analysis: Jazz disappointed in not being able to win for Lauri Markkanen, plus a deeper look at Mike Conley’s foul trouble