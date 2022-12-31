Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 31, 2022 
Utah Jazz Sports

3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Miami Heat

By Tom Ripplinger
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and forward Kelly Olynyk (41) react after a foul call during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

George Frey, Associated Press

The Miami Heat defeated the Utah Jazz 126-123 Saturday evening at Vivint Arena, pushing Utah’s losing streak to four straight games.

The loss drops the Jazz to 12-6 in Salt Lake City and snaps their four-game home win streak. 

  • The Jazz had a decided advantage over the Heat from beyond the arc, outscoring their visitors 51-39 from 3. But Miami made up for that, shooting a 50.6% field goal percentage and using a Tyler Herro buzzer-beating 3 to earn the win.
  • The Jazz bench was paced by Malik Beasley, who finished the night with 17 points in just over 18 minutes. Utah’s bench combined for 45 points.  
  • For the seventh consecutive game, Lauri Markkanen scored 20-plus points, finishing Saturday night with 29. It marked the fourth straight contest he led the Jazz in points and 19th time this season. 

