Facebook Twitter
Saturday, December 31, 2022 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

3 keys to BYU’s win over Portland

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
SHARE 3 keys to BYU’s win over Portland
Gideon George scored a team-high 20 points and had a game-high nine rebounds to lead BYU past Portland 71-58.

FILE - Gideon George scored a team-high 20 points and had a game-high nine rebounds to lead BYU past Portland 71-58.

Nate Edwards/BYU

In its West Coast Conference home opener, on New Year’s Eve Saturday night at the Marriott Center, BYU (12-5) defeated Portland 71-58 to improve to 2-0 in league play and extend its winning streak to seven games. 

  • BYU’s Gideon George poured in a team-high 20 points to go along with a game-high nine rebounds. George also buried four 3-pointers, including a pair in the opening minutes of the second half. 
  • The Cougars had 19 turnovers and Portland scored 20 points off those turnovers. But BYU outshot the Pilots 49% to 38% — the Cougars shot 64% in the second half — and outrebounded them 37-26.
  • Portland’s Kristian Sjolund was outstanding, scoring 32 points, accounting for more than half of his team’s points, and hitting 10 of 19 from the field. 

Next Up In BYU sports
New Year’s resolutions for BYU football
BYU football mourns the ‘tragic death’ of freshman offensive lineman Sione Veikoso
What are the expectations for BYU as it plays in its final season in the West Coast Conference?
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
BYU football gets commitment from Utah State transfer Weylin Lapuaho
Mark Pope explains why BYU won’t sleep on Portland