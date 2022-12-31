3 keys to BYU’s win over Portland

In its West Coast Conference home opener, on New Year’s Eve Saturday night at the Marriott Center, BYU (12-5) defeated Portland 71-58 to improve to 2-0 in league play and extend its winning streak to seven games.



BYU’s Gideon George poured in a team-high 20 points to go along with a game-high nine rebounds. George also buried four 3-pointers, including a pair in the opening minutes of the second half.

The Cougars had 19 turnovers and Portland scored 20 points off those turnovers. But BYU outshot the Pilots 49% to 38% — the Cougars shot 64% in the second half — and outrebounded them 37-26.

Portland’s Kristian Sjolund was outstanding, scoring 32 points, accounting for more than half of his team’s points, and hitting 10 of 19 from the field.