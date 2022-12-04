What Utah coach Kyle Whittingham says about returning to the Rose Bowl, facing Penn State

After reaching the Rose Bowl for the first time in program history last year, which ended in a classic, wild, disappointing 48-45 loss to Ohio State, Utah didn’t have to wait long to get another crack at The Granddaddy of Them All.

It became official Sunday afternoon — the No. 8 Utes will take on No. 11 Penn State in the 109th Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 2.

Utah (10-3) earned a spot in the Rose Bowl with a convincing 47-24 victory over USC in the Pac-12 championship game Friday.

“Our guys are excited to be back in the game, first of all,” coach Kyle Whittingham told ESPN. “It was a great game last year. It came right down to the wire. Ohio State played exceptionally well, particularly on offense and got the win. We’re going back with another opportunity to try to get a win.”

Under coach James Franklin, Penn State (10-2) suffered only two losses — at No. 2 Michigan (41-17) and at home against No. 4 Ohio State (44-31), two of the four teams in the College Football Playoff.

The Nittany Lions are representing the Big Ten in place of league champion Michigan as the highest-ranked team from that conference not participating in the CFP. They received a berth in the Rose Bowl because both the Wolverines and Buckeyes qualified for the CFP.

This season, Penn State beat Purdue, Ohio, Auburn, Central Michigan, Northwestern, Minnesota, Indiana, Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State.

“Penn State, we’ve got a lot of respect for those guys. Coach Franklin has done a great job there. Already started watching film,” Whittingham said. “They play outstanding defense and just a really balanced, well-coached football team. Our guys are excited about the challenge and the opportunity. We’re looking forward to the trip.”

This marks the first all-time meeting between Utah and Penn State.

It’s the Nittany Lions’ first Rose Bowl appearance since losing to USC 52-49 on Jan. 1, 2017. It’s Penn State’s fifth Rose Bowl berth all-time and its last Rose Bowl win came in 1995 with a victory over Oregon.

“I want to thank the Rose Bowl Committee for the invitation to one of college football’s most prestigious and historic bowl games,” Franklin said in a statement. “Playing in the Rose Bowl is truly a special way to close out this season with a team, staff and fan base that has stuck together and trusted the process all year. I look forward to ringing in the New Year in Pasadena with our passionate fans filling the Rose Bowl stadium January 2.”

Utah is 11-4 in bowl games under Whittingham, which ranks No. 2 among active coaches and among the top 10 all-time.

The Utes have played in three New Year’s Six Bowls, including last year’s Rose Bowl. Utah beat Pittsburgh 35-7 in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl and defeated Alabama 31-17 in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

The Utes will try to avoid becoming the first Pac-12 team to lose back-to-back Rose Bowls since USC in 1988 and 1989.

With a No. 8 ranking, this is the seventh time Utah has appeared in the final CFP poll. It’s the highest final CFP ranking the Utes have earned since finishing No. 11 in 2019 and 2021.

Penn State ranks No. 20 nationally in scoring offense (35.8 ppg) and No. 10 in scoring defense (18 ppg).

Senior quarterback Sean Clifford has completed 210 of 330 passes for 2,543 yards with 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Nittany Lions boast a pair of talented freshmen running backs with Nicholas Singleton, who has rushed for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns, and Kaytron Allen, who has run for 830 yards and nine TDs.

Penn State’s defense is led by safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who has recorded a team-high 50 tackles and three interceptions. Linebacker Abdul Carter has a team-high 6.5 sacks.

“We are thrilled our storied Penn State football program will participate the 109th Rose Bowl,” Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for the hard work they have put in this season to earn the reward of a trip to The Granddaddy of Them All. The Rose Bowl has such a rich history, and I can’t think of a better way to cap a terrific season and send our seniors off with a special memory. I know Nittany Nation will be excited to head to Pasadena to start the New Year.”

For Utah fans, tickets to the Rose Bowl will be sold through priority windows based on annual contribution to the Crimson Club, according to the school.

Ticket limits are not guaranteed and subject to change.

The ticket office will coordinate with the Rose Bowl Game to secure as many tickets as possible and anticipates being able to offer tickets to Crimson Club members at annual giving levels 11-1, just as in 2021.

For more information fans can reach out to the Utah Ticket Office at 801-581-8849 (call or text) or to their assigned development officer.

Rose Bowl Game

No. 8 Utah (10-3) vs. No. 11 Penn State (10-2)

Jan. 2, 3 p.m. MST

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700