Sunday, December 4, 2022 
BYU Football

BYU football: Cougars will reportedly face SMU in New Mexico Bowl

BYU returns to the New Mexico Bowl for the first time since 2010, when Jake Heaps led Cougars to big win over UTEP

By Jay Drew
SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass as a teammate blocks against Memphis linebacker Tyler Murray (5) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Dallas.

(Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

BYU is returning to the New Mexico for the first time since 2010, according to a report by the Action Network.

The Cougars will face SMU in the bowl game on Sept. 17, longtime college football reporter Brett McMurphy tweeted Sunday morning.

The New Mexico Bowl is played at University Stadium (capacity: 39,224) in Albuquerque, New Mexico, home of the Lobos.

It is scheduled to be played at 12:15 p.m. MST on ESPN. However, the possibility exists that the kickoff could be moved to later in the evening, switching time slots with the Las Vegas Bowl.

SMU (5-3, 7-5) is coming off a 34-31 win over Memphis on Nov. 26 and won four of its last five games to get bowl eligible.

Coincidentally, the last bowl game the Cougars played in as a member of the Mountain West Conference was the New Mexico Bowl.

BYU entered that game as a 6-6 team and upended also 6-6 UTEP 52-24 to win its fourth bowl game in five years in 2010.

Then-freshman quarterback Jake Heaps threw for 264 yards and four touchdowns and earned New Mexico Bowl offensive MVP honors as the Cougars finished the season strong, winning five of their last six games.

