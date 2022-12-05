First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional 2022: Read talk summaries

Sparkling Christmas trees and lights adorned the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the annual First Presidency’s Christmas Devotional on Sunday evening — ushering in the sacred season with holiday music and messages.

“Christmas is a time to remember that we are all children of a Father in Heaven, who gave his Only Begotten Son that all would be redeemed from death, and who has offered the blessings of salvation and exaltation to all mankind on the same conditions,” said President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, at the conclusion of the devotional.

During his remarks, President Oaks revisited the announcement of the Savior’s birth to three different groups — “the very humble, the very holy and the very wise” — and testified of the His command to love and serve God and one another.

