When will ‘The Chosen’ begin streaming Season 3 episodes for free? Here’s the answer

“The Chosen,” a faith-based series on the life of Jesus Christ, has announced the streaming release date for episodes of Season 3.

“The Chosen” will begin streaming Episode 1 for free on Dec. 11, according to a news release. New episodes will follow each week.

The first two episodes of Season 3 had a limited run in theaters, starting with a premiere event in Atlanta’s Fox Theater on Nov. 15, and opening nationwide and other select international locations on Nov. 18.

The theatrical release of “The Chosen” had unexpected success in box office, pulling in more than $8 million its opening weekend. The first two episodes have earned nearly $14.5 million worldwide, according to boxofficemojo.com.

“Following an incredible, record-breaking debut for even cinema, we’re thrilled to announce Episode 1 of Angel’s first original series will now be instantly available for English streaming audiences around all around the world, all on the same day. After that, fans of ‘The Chosen’ will be treated to one new episode each week,” said Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, the distributor for “The Chosen” series.

Dallas Jenkins, the show’s creator, director and executive producer, explained the streaming release to fans in a short YouTube video.

Early access

“The Chosen” is offering fans an “early access season pass.”

“We will be giving anyone who has Paid It Forward for 250 people (or $300 worth) an early access season pass,” the news release said. “This pass allows you to watch each new episode 24 hours before it releases to the Angel and The Chosen apps.”

Where can I watch ‘The Chosen’?

Fans can watch Season 3 of “The Chosen” on iPhone, Android, Roku, FireTV, Apple TV, Android TV, or Angel.com. Season 3 will also be available on the BYUtv app and BYUtv.org.

The release schedule

The episode release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1, “Homecoming”



Early access: Dec. 10, 5 p.m. MST.

General access: Dec. 11, 5 p.m. MST.

Episode 2, “Two by Two”



Early access: Dec. 17, 5 p.m. MST.

General access: Dec. 18, 5 p.m. MST.

Episode 3, “Physician, Heal Yourself”



Early access: Dec. 24 5 p.m. MST.

General access: Dec. 25, 5 p.m. MST.

Episode 4, “Clean” Part 1



Early access: Dec. 31, 5 p.m. MST.

General access: Jan. 1, 5 p.m. MST.

Episode 5, “Clean” Part 2



Early access: Jan. 7, 5 p.m. MST.

General access: Jan. 8, 5 p.m. MST.

Episode 6, “Intensity in Tent City”



Early access: Jan. 14, 5 p.m. MST.

General access: Jan. 15, 5 p.m. MST.

Episodes 7 and 8

