Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker

With the 2022 college football regular season over, a bunch of players from around the country have announced that they intend to enter the transfer portal.

While things have already been busy over the last week, they’re expected to get far busier beginning Monday, as that’s when the portal officially opened following Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection, per NCAA rules.

Here is a running list of players from Utah, BYU and Utah State so far who have announced intentions to enter the portal. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

Malone Mataele, cornerback.

BYU

Jacob Conover, quarterback.

Campbell Barrington, offensive lineman.

Terence Fall, wide receiver.

Dallin Holker, tight end.

Utah State

John Gentry, running back.

Luke Marion, safety.

