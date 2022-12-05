Utah State gets yet another JUCO commit, this one a 6-foot-2 wide receiver

Utah State football’s efforts on the recruiting trail continue to pay off.

Since early October, the Aggies have received commitments from seven JUCO transfers, more than doubling the size of the program’s 2023 recruiting class.

The latest commitment came Sunday night, from Ventura College (California) wide receiver Tim Grear.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Grear played in 11 games for the Pirates this past season, racking up 43 receptions for 764 yards and seven touchdowns (averaging 17.8 yards per catch).

Grear was the Pirates’ top wide receiver by far as a redshirt freshman, averaging 69.5 yards per game, despite making under four receptions per game.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Grear will have the opportunity to earn immediate playing time with Utah State given the departures of key playmakers Brian Cobbs (70 receptions, 844 yards and four touchdowns) and Justin McGriff (31 receptions, 450 yards and four touchdowns).

A native of New Orleans, Grear chose the Aggies over offers from Washington State, Fresno State, UNLV, Ball State and Central Arkansas, per 247 Sports.

Every JUCO transfer that has committed to Utah State thus far for 2023 has multiple years of eligibility remaining, which goes in line with the Aggies’ philosophy when recruiting transfers, according to defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda.