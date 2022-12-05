Trump calls for ‘termination’ of U.S. Constitution in light of ‘Twitter Files’ allegations

Over the weekend, former President Donald Trump reacted to the publication of the “Twitter Files” — a series of internal emails among Twitter executives about censoring media stories that were potentially damaging to then-candidate Joe Biden in the weeks before the 2020 presidential election — by saying the “revelation” proves his allegation of election fraud and said the remedy should “allow for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

A number of public figures reacted to Trump’s comments, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee, condemning the 2024 presidential candidate for putting himself above the Constitution.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk gave independent journalist Matt Taibbi access to internal communications between Twitter officials where they were discussing whether to suppress a New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop. The Post said the laptop had evidence of Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and of his drug use and hiring of prostitutes.

Taibbi also shared screenshots of communications purporting to show Twitter staff “removing or reviewing” accounts of users at the behest of the Democratic National Committee and the “Biden Team.”

In his post over the weekend, Trump asks on his Truth Social account if the “revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”

Trump continued, “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

Screenshot from @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

The former president, who officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign last month, stated in a subsequent post, “UNPRECEDENTED FRAUD REQUIRES UNPRECEDENTED CURE!”

Monday morning, Trump appeared to walk back his comments. “The FAKE NEWS is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & Lies ... What I said was that when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG.”

Screenshot from @realDonaldTrump on Truth Social

Reaction from around the nation

Quick condemnation of Trump’s call to “terminate” use of the Constitution came from politicians in both political parties.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who sits on the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, tweeted that Trump’s statement is similar to the one he held at the end of his presidency.

“No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution,” Cheney said.

Donald Trump believes we should terminate “all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution” to overturn the 2020 election. That was his view on 1/6 and remains his view today. No honest person can now deny that Trump is an enemy of the Constitution. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 4, 2022

A White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, told the BBC in a statement that Trump’s social media post was “anathema to the soul of our nation.” Bates continued, “You cannot only love America when you win.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., called for Republicans who call themselves “Constitutional conservatives” to universally condemn Trump’s statements.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, tweeted, “Suggesting the termination of the Constitution is not only a betrayal of our Oath of Office, it’s an affront to our Republic.”

On Twitter, Elon Musk wrote: “The Constitution is greater than any President. End of story.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee responded Saturday on the Big Tent Republicans Facebook group page to questions about Trump’s statement.

“I strongly disagree with any suggestion that the Constitution has somehow become inapplicable. The Constitution isn’t made only for the easy days; to the contrary, it’s needed especially when things are going badly,” Lee said, using his personal Facebook account.

Screenshot of Big Tent Republicans Facebook group comment page

He also tweeted publicly, on Saturday afternoon: “The Constitution isn’t needed only on good days; it’s even more important in times of crisis.”