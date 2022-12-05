Facebook Twitter
Utah’s win over USC is most-watched Pac-12 championship game ever

Utah’s win over USC in the Pac-12 championship game had a lot of eyes on it.

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes QB Cameron Rising celebrates beating the USC Trojans in the Pac-12 championship at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The Utes won 47-24. Utah’s win over USC is most-watched Pac-12 championship game ever

The 2022 Pac-12 championship game telecast, broadcast on Fox, set the record for the most-watched Pac-12 championship game ever.

6,234,000 people tuned in to watch the Utes beat the Trojans 47-24 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday night.

According to Fox, it’s a 45% increase over last year’s Pac-12 championship game, a Utah victory over Oregon.

A primetime slot on Friday with no other Power Five football on, then-No. 4 USC’s — and Ohio State’s — playoff hopes on the line, Heisman Trophy finalist Caleb Williams and a rematch of one of the most entertaining games of the year — and Utah’s 43-42 win over the Trojans in Salt Lake City — created a perfect ratings storm.

According to Fox Sports’ Michael Mulvihill, Columbus, Ohio — where Ohio State fans were cheering for the Utes so the Buckeyes could get in the College Football Playoff — drew a bigger TV rating than Los Angeles.

