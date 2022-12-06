Facebook Twitter
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal

Linebacker Ethan Calvert played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes

A Utah player walks out onto the field as the Utes and Trojans play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Ethan Calvert, a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class and the third-highest recruit signee in program history, has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a former four-star prospect, is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from lead recruiting services 247 Sports and Rivals.

Calvert was the third-highest recruit signee in Utes program history when he signed in the 2021 recruiting class.

Calvert, a redshirt freshman, played minimally over his two seasons in Utah’s program.

He tore his ACL in his lone appearance in the 2021 season, against Weber State, and missed the rest of the year, according to Sports Illustrated’s Cole Bagley.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Calvert played on defense and special teams in 10 games this year, finishing the regular season with three tackles.

Calvert, who prepped at Oaks Christian High in California, was a four-star recruit and the No. 78 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

He had more than 20 scholarship offers coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports, including one from BYU and many from Power Five programs like Michigan, LSU, USC, Washington, Oregon and Ohio State, among others.

