One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal

Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a former four-star prospect, is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from lead recruiting services 247 Sports and Rivals.

Calvert was the third-highest recruit signee in Utes program history when he signed in the 2021 recruiting class.

Calvert, a redshirt freshman, played minimally over his two seasons in Utah’s program.

He tore his ACL in his lone appearance in the 2021 season, against Weber State, and missed the rest of the year, according to Sports Illustrated’s Cole Bagley.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Calvert played on defense and special teams in 10 games this year, finishing the regular season with three tackles.

Calvert, who prepped at Oaks Christian High in California, was a four-star recruit and the No. 78 overall prospect nationally in the 2021 class, according to 247 Sports.

He had more than 20 scholarship offers coming out of high school, according to 247 Sports, including one from BYU and many from Power Five programs like Michigan, LSU, USC, Washington, Oregon and Ohio State, among others.