3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s win against the Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors, 124-123, on Wednesday night at Vivint Arena on a game that came down to the very last play.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s victory:
- On the final possession, trailing by just one point, the Jazz stole the ball and got it up the court to Simone Fontecchio who dunked the ball with 1.4 seconds left to give the Jazz the win. It was Nickeil Alexander-Walker that was credited with the steal, but Kelly Olynyk and Malik Beasley deserve credit in that as well. Fontecchio finished with an NBA career-high 18 points.
- Though the Warriors came in without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Jazz were also without Mike Conley (left knee) and Lauri Markkanen (illness). Then, during the course of the game, the Jazz lost Collin Sexton (right hamstring) and then in the final minute Jordan Clarkson was ejected after being issued a flagrant 2 foul. So it was on the shoulders of the lesser-used bench players to step up.
- Walker Kessler, starting in place of Markkanen to give the Jazz some extra size, finished with 10 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.
