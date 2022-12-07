3 keys to BYU’s loss to UVU

UVU handed BYU its first home loss of the season Wednesday evening, beating the Cougars 75-60 in front of 13,925 fans. The win gives the Wolverines their second all time victory over BYU in the Marriott Center and drops the Cougars to 3-1 at home.



UVU’s defense in the second half proved to be too much for BYU, holding the Cougars to 22 points in the period – 16 fewer than their first half total. The Wolverines scored 41 after the break.

BYU started Freshmen Richie Saunders and Dallin Hall for the first time this season. Hall had nine points, three assists and three rebounds while Saunders had zero points and two rebounds in his debut.

Justin Harmon led all scorers with 19 points for the Wolverines. He finished the night 7 for 12 from the field.