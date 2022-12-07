‘A lot of quality leads’ in University of Idaho homicide case

An Idaho state police spokesperson said Tuesday that investigators have “a lot of quality leads” regarding the Moscow, Idaho, homicides.

According to CNN, authorities have not yet named a suspect or found the murder weapon, but they are continuing to make progress. Idaho State Police spokesperson Aaron Snell said, “We’re continuously making progress. … But this is a criminal investigation, and as we make progress, we can’t always provide that information.”

Snell also said that this case was “absolutely not” at the point of a cold case.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police Chief Jim Fry did an updated interview about the homicide investigations. Fry said that he would collect and remove some of the victims’ belongings and return them to the victims’ families.

This will begin on Wednesday morning.

When asked about what stage of the investigation the investigators were at, Fry responded, “We’re still gathering information, we’re still gathering tips, we’re still gathering evidence.”

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News, investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

According to the Deseret News, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Latah County coroner released the autopsy results and listed the causes of death as “homicide — murder.”

In a statement released on Tuesday, Moscow officials say that they do not have a suspect in custody and do not have the murder weapon. Two roommates were in the residence when the attack occurred. Officials do not believe that either of these roommates were involved in the homicides.

