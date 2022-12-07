Former BYU quarterback Jacob Conover has decided on his transfer destination

Jacob Conover has decided on his transfer destination.

The former BYU Cougars quarterback, who announced on Dec. 2 that he would be entering the transfer portal, posted on social media Wednesday that he is transferring to join the Arizona State Sun Devils.

As he indicated in his post, the move to Arizona State is a homecoming for Conover. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder grew up in Chandler, about 25 minutes away from the ASU campus in Tempe.

What’s more, he will reunite with his high school coach, Shaun Aguano, who has been on the Arizona State staff since 2019.

Aguano served as interim head coach after Herm Edwards was fired in September, and new head coach Kenny Dillingham is keeping him on staff.

After hardly ever getting on the field in three years at BYU despite being considered one of the elite quarterback prospects in the nation in the class of 2019, Conover will join a Sun Devils team that is rather thin at his position.

Trenton Bourguet is in line to be the starter next season after he took over the job from Florida transfer Emory Jones midway through 2022, but Jones was a graduate transfer and those two were the only signal-callers who got snaps for ASU last season.

The Sun Devils should employ a high-octane offense, as that has been Dillingham’s calling card thus far in his career.