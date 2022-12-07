Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 | 
Utah State Football Sports Utah State

Utah State gets commitment from Lehi HS safety Kadiyon Sweat

Sweat is the sixth high school prospect to commit to the Aggies for 2023 and the 13th member of the USU class.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
SHARE Utah State gets commitment from Lehi HS safety Kadiyon Sweat
merlin_2949929.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat and Fernando Ruelas celebrate after a score as Lehi and Stansbury play in a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Just when it seemed like Utah State football’s major focus this recruiting cycle was on junior college (JUCO) transfers, the Aggies have added another commitment from a high school prospect.

Lehi High School safety Kadiyon Sweat announced his commitment to Utah State via social media Wednesday night.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports — neither On3 nor Rivals currently have a rating for Sweat — and considered a top 35 prospect in Utah, Sweat chose the Aggies over offers from eight other schools, including FBS programs in Air Force and Colorado State, according to multiple recruiting services.

As a senior this past season with the 5A state champion Lehi Pioneers, Sweat recorded 41 tackles and a team-high eight interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes.

merlin_2951091.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat breaks up a pass intended for Timpview’s Micah Beckstead in the 5A state championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 10
merlin_2949927.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat is tackled after intercepting a pass by Stansbury’s Brock Wilson during a 5A state semifinal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 10
merlin_2896399.jpg

Lehi High School’s Kadiyon Sweat tackles Springville High School’s Seth Rigtrup as Lehi’s Hema Katoa trails them during the 5A football championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Lehi won 35-6.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 10
merlin_2896393.jpg

Springville High School’s Cole Clement misses a pass as Lehi High School’s Kadiyon Sweat defends during the 5A football championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Lehi won 35-6.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 10
merlin_2896349.jpg

Springville High School’s Seth Rigtrup scores a touchdown as Lehi High School’s Blake Jenkins (26) tackles him during the 5A football championship game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat is on the left.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 10
merlin_2892548.jpg

Lehi’s Hema Katoa, Kadiyon Sweat and Tristan Royce tackle Wasatch High’s Talon Walston during a 5A second-round football playoff game at Lehi High School in Lehi on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Lehi won in overtime 35-34.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 10
Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat runs past Alta’s Christian Thomas in a high school football game&nbsp;in Lehi.

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat (21) runs past Alta’s Christian Thomas in a high school football game at Lehi High School in Lehi on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News
7 of 10
merlin_2886645.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat (21) runs past Alta’s Jalen Sutton during a high school football game at Lehi High School in Lehi on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News
8 of 10
merlin_2886643.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat (21) gets sacked by Alta’s Maika Kaufusi (10) during a high school football game at Lehi High School in Lehi on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Shafkat Anowar, Deseret News
9 of 10
merlin_2881146.jpg

Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat, right, makes an interception over Salem Hills’ Ethan Houghton as they play a football game at Lehi on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Lehi won 30-7.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 10
merlin_2951091.jpg
merlin_2949927.jpg
merlin_2896399.jpg
merlin_2896393.jpg
merlin_2896349.jpg
merlin_2892548.jpg
Lehi’s Kadiyon Sweat runs past Alta’s Christian Thomas in a high school football game&nbsp;in Lehi.
merlin_2886645.jpg
merlin_2886643.jpg
merlin_2881146.jpg

Listed at 6-feet, 185 pounds, Sweat finished his high school career with 191 tackles — averaging 3.6 per game — 24 interceptions, including four pick-sixes.

Sweat also dabbled on offense, making 12 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for an additional two scores.

As a kick returner, Sweat finished his prep career with six touchdowns.

Sweat’s commitment to Utah State is timely, coming on the heels of a pair of now former Aggie safeties — Luke Marion and Saco Alofipo — entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Utah State is also losing senior safety Hunter Reynolds (graduation), but will return a breakout star next year in Cache Valley native Ike Larsen.

Sweat is the sixth high school prospect to commit to Utah State for 2023 and the 13th overall commit in the Aggies’ class.

Next Up In Utah State
2022 college football coaching changes tracker
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
Utah State gets yet another JUCO commit, this one a 6-foot-2 wide receiver
Utah State stays unbeaten with win over San Francisco
A unique opportunity for Utah State
The Aggies will play Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl