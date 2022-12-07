Utah State gets commitment from Lehi HS safety Kadiyon Sweat

Just when it seemed like Utah State football’s major focus this recruiting cycle was on junior college (JUCO) transfers, the Aggies have added another commitment from a high school prospect.

Lehi High School safety Kadiyon Sweat announced his commitment to Utah State via social media Wednesday night.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports — neither On3 nor Rivals currently have a rating for Sweat — and considered a top 35 prospect in Utah, Sweat chose the Aggies over offers from eight other schools, including FBS programs in Air Force and Colorado State, according to multiple recruiting services.

As a senior this past season with the 5A state champion Lehi Pioneers, Sweat recorded 41 tackles and a team-high eight interceptions, two of which were pick-sixes.

Listed at 6-feet, 185 pounds, Sweat finished his high school career with 191 tackles — averaging 3.6 per game — 24 interceptions, including four pick-sixes.

Sweat also dabbled on offense, making 12 catches for 194 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for an additional two scores.

As a kick returner, Sweat finished his prep career with six touchdowns.

Sweat’s commitment to Utah State is timely, coming on the heels of a pair of now former Aggie safeties — Luke Marion and Saco Alofipo — entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Utah State is also losing senior safety Hunter Reynolds (graduation), but will return a breakout star next year in Cache Valley native Ike Larsen.

Sweat is the sixth high school prospect to commit to Utah State for 2023 and the 13th overall commit in the Aggies’ class.