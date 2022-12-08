Best Hallmark and Lifetime Christmas movies to rewatch this year

It’s officially December, the Christmas season is upon us and that means it’s time to cue the cheesy Christmas movies. Hallmark and Lifetime are the leaders of comforting Christmas romance movies. Each year, both networks release dozens of new movies, but there are all-time favorites that are worth rewatching this year.

Here is a list of past Lifetime and Hallmark Christmas movies worth rewatching this season.

Lifetime Christmas movies to rewatch

‘The Spirit of Christmas’ (2015)

Kate is an ambitious young lawyer hoping for a promotion. She goes to Vermont to broker an inn, where she discovers it’s haunted. While there, Kate meets Daniel, a handsome man who died 95 years ago and takes human form each year during the 12 days before Christmas. Until his mystery is solved, Daniel cannot fully come back to life. As Kate tries to help Daniel, she finds herself falling for the handsome Christmas spirit.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon.

‘The Holiday Fix-up’ (2021)

Popular home renovation designer Sam heads home for the holidays to help renovate the local Bell Harbor Inn. Sam is teamed up with Coop (Ryan McPartlin), a contractor who broke her heart. As they work closely on the inn, sparks begin to fly. They can renovate the inn, but can they renovate their broken relationship?

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu or Lifetime.

‘12 Men of Christmas’ (2009)

E.J. (Kristen Chenoweth), a headstrong New York City publicist, has her life turned upside down when she discovers during the office Christmas party that her fiancé is having an affair with her boss. She breaks off the engagement and loses her job. Desperate for work, E.J. takes a job in Montana. In an attempt to help the local search and rescue team raise money, she convinces the male rescue workers to pose for a pinup calendar — and one of them wins her heart.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon.

‘Merry Liddle Christmas’ (2019)

Jacquie, a successful, single tech entrepreneur, invites her family to stay at her home for the holidays. As Jacquie tries to make her dysfunctional family look perfect for Christmas, drama ensues. Amid her attempts to bring order to her messy family, Jacquie begins to fall for her neighbor.

Where to watch: Stream on Hulu, Lifetime or Amazon Prime.

‘The Christmas Contract’ (2018)

Jolie (Hilarie Burton) is headed back home for the holidays for the first time since her breakup with Foster. She is nervous about seeing Foster in her small hometown, but when she discovers he is bringing his new girlfriend home, she cannot handle the idea of it. Jolie and her best friend’s brother, Jack, both have something to offer one another. They sign a contract agreeing to certain terms — and Jack must travel home with Jolie and pretend to be her boyfriend.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon.

Hallmark Christmas Movies to rewatch

‘A Very Merry Mix Up’ (2013)

Alice (Alicia Witt) is nervous to finally meet her future in-laws over the holidays, especially because she is going to her fiancé’s family home before him. At the airport, Alice damages her phone and discovers her luggage is lost. Luckily, Alice runs into her future brother-in-law, who takes her home with him. She falls in love with her fiancé’s sweet and welcoming family, and a potential love interest find its way to Alice before her fiancé shows up.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon.

‘Naughty or Nice’ (2012)

When Krissy Kringle (Hilarie Burton) is unexpectedly fired from her job, she takes up a job at the mall wrapping presents — in an elf costume. So, when Krissy receives Santa’s naughty or nice list, she uses it for all the wrong reasons. She discovers unfortunate news about her boyfriend, and finds reputation-killing information about her Christmas-obsessed neighbor. As Krissy looks deeper into the list, she realizes it also reveals the nice side of people.

Where to watch: Stream on Amazon, Hulu or Peacock.

‘A Royal Christmas’ (2014)

Emily (Lacey Chabert) is in love with her European boyfriend, Leo. They are about to celebrate their first Christmas together, when Leo reveals his true identity — Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country. Now, Emily is invited to spend the holidays with Leo’s disapproving royal family.

Where to watch: Hallmark Channel.

‘The Nine Lives of Christmas’ (2014)

Zachary is a bachelor who doesn’t believe in love. He finds a tabby cat on his doorstep and lets him in. Watching over the cat helps Zachary see the importance of companionship. When he meets Marilee, a veterinarian who teaches him how to take care of the cat, he might finally be open to a commitment.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon.

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ (2019)

As Christmas approaches in New York City, Jessica’s romantic relationship is falling apart. As a historian, Jessica is hired to create a history of Christmas exhibit at the Plaza Hotel. While working at the hotel, she meets Nick, a decorator who was hired to deck the halls of the hotel. As they work simultaneously at the hotel, they fall for each other.

Where to watch: Stream on Philo or fuboTV.