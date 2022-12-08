Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 8, 2022 
27-year-old rookie Simone Fontecchio had a dream of a night with game-winner

Fontecchio’s dunk to win the game Wednesday night validated all the work he has put into his game

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Rookie Simone Fontecchio has incredible confidence for someone who doesn’t know from one night to the next whether he’ll actually get on the court or not.

As soon as Fontecchio subs into a game, you can be sure that his teammates are going to look to get the ball in his hands and he’ll have absolutely no hesitation shooting.

Jazz teammate and fellow rookie Walker Kessler, whose locker is right next to Fontecchio, is amazed by that confidence.

“Simply I just didn’t imagine anything. Just an amazing feeling, and I’m really, really happy and excited the way we got the win.” — Simone Fontecchio on his game-winner

“I love ‘Tech,” Kessler said. “... I mean, he can really shoot the snot out of the ball.”

He certainly can.

The Italian small forward is shooting at a 41.5% clip from 3-point range, a skill that has been honed and perfected for well over a decade. And although he is a sniper on the basketball court, it was a dunk at the end of Wednesday night’s game that validated all of the work that Fontecchio has put into his game.

With 1.4 seconds remaining in the Jazz’s game against the Golden State Warriors, Fontecchio flushed the bucket that gave the Jazz a nail-biting 124-123 win over the reigning NBA champions on a night when Fontecchio’s national team coach was in the building to see it all play out. Fontecchio finished with an NBA career-high 18 points.

merlin_2953780.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) rush for a rebound during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley hugs forward Simone Fontecchio after Fontecchio hit the game-winning dunk vs. Golden State.

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) hugs forward Simone Fontecchio (16) after Fontecchio hit the game-winning dunk to give the Jazz a 124-123 win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, center, head coach Will Hardy, forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and fans celebrate after the team’s win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith, center, head coach Will Hardy, forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and fans celebrate after the team’s win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953754.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates after hitting a three during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953720.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) celebrates after his game-winning dunk gave the Jazz a 124-123 win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953784.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) snags a crucial rebound away from Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the final moments of a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953782.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the hoop against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953714.jpg

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) goes to the hoop ahead of Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (1) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953778.jpg

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953776.jpg

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) goes to the hoop against Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay (22) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953774.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953772.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953770.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots over Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953768.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) snags the ball as Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) and forward Kelly Olynyk (41) hit the ground in the final seconds of a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953766.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) celebrate after the Jazz won 124-123 over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953764.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is ejected for a flagrant 2 foul against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) in the final moments of a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953762.jpg

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) snags the ball as Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) hits the ground during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953760.jpg

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr calls out from the bench during a game against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953758.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) takes the court before a game against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953756.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) is pictured on court during a game Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953748.jpg

Utah Jazz Will Hardy calls out from the bench during a game against the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953718.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) hugs forward Simone Fontecchio (16) after Fontecchio had the game-winning dunk to give the Jazz a 124-123 win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953712.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) passes behind the back of Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953710.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) meets Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) at the hoop during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953708.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the hoop past Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953706.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) drives against Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green (1) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953704.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) drives against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
merlin_2953702.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) goes to the hoop between Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during a game at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Making the moment even sweeter, the game-winning play came just 15 seconds after a play that had Fontecchio fuming at himself. On a transition chance, Fontecchio got the ball in the corner, but Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson was able to get a hand on his shot as Fontecchio released.

“I was just mad,” he said. “I didn’t see him coming and I knew we were down three so I had to shoot the 3. But he made a good play.”

In the end, though, it was Fontecchio walking out of Vivint Arena with the game ball, and any small mistakes were forgotten.

It had been a dream of Fontecchio’s just to make it to the NBA, but hitting a game-winner wasn’t something that he’d even allowed himself to think about, be it a 3-pointer or any other kind of shot.

“Simply I just didn’t imagine anything,” he said, shaking his head in disbelief. “Just an amazing feeling, and I’m really, really happy and excited the way we got the win.”

Though he’s racked up his share of DNPs this season, Jazz coach Will Hardy is quick to point out that although Fontecchio is a rookie, he has a level of experience that other NBA rookies just can’t duplicate.

Fontecchio, who turns 27 on Friday,  has been playing professionally since he was just 17 years old. He bounced around the professional leagues in Europe before starting to break out in 2020. His play in Germany, Spain and with the Italian national team put him squarely on the radar of NBA scouts before he eventually signed with the Jazz in July.

He knew that once he was here the road was not going to be easy, and there are certainly some days that are harder than others for Fontecchio.

“It’s not easy, especially when you don’t play, when you don’t step on the court, it’s not easy to stay positive, to try to stay ready,” he said. “But I try to maintain the work and just try to be ready and remind myself of the process that took me here — all the hard work I put in all those years.”

And all of his work is paying off.

merlin_2953720.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio celebrates after his game-winning dunk gave the Jazz a 124-123 win over the Golden State Warriors at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

