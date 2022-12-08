How well-represented are Utah and BYU on Mel Kiper’s updated NFL draft position rankings?

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board on Thursday, and if it’s any indication, it could be a solid draft come April 2023 for players with Utah relations.

While no Utah ties made his top 25 big board rankings, nine Utah ties did make Kiper’s latest position rankings (which rank the top 10 at each position).

That included three players each from Utah and BYU, as well as three players who prepped at Utah high schools and played college ball in other states.

Utah ties on Mel Kiper’s 2023 NFL draft position rankings

Quarterback



No. 7: BYU’s Jaren Hall (Maple Mountain High).

Fullback/H-back



No. 3: Utah’s Brant Kuithe.

No. 9: BYU’s Masen Wake (Lone Peak High).

Tight end



No. 4: Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

No. 8: Alabama’s Cameron Latu (Olympus High).

Offensive tackle



No. 4: BYU’s Blake Freeland (Herriman High).

Defensive tackle



No. 3: Baylor’s Siaki Ika (East High).

Inside linebacker



No. 4: Oregon’s Noah Sewell (Oregon High).

Cornerback



No. 6: Utah’s Clark Phillips III.

Of note: Utah’s Braeden Daniels and BYU’s Clark Barrington just missed the top 10 at offensive guard, while Stanford QB Tanner McKee, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who BYU pursued heavily, is No. 10 at that position.

A few observations