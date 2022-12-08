Facebook Twitter
Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae is reportedly on his way to a new Power Five school

According to a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Anae will be the new OC at NC State.

In this September, 2005 file photo, then BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae calls a play in a game against Eastern Illinois. Anae will reportedly be the new OC at NC State.

George Frey, AP

Former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae’s coaching career will continue at the Power Five level in Raleigh, North Carolina.

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel Thursday night, Anae will be the new offensive coordinator at NC State, filling a hole left by former Wolfpack OC Tim Beck, who was recently named the new head coach at Coastal Carolina.

Anae was the offensive coordinator at Syracuse this past season, a job he took after spending six years at Virginia as the offensive coordinator on then-Cavaliers head coach Bronco Mendenhall’s staff.

Between 2016 and 2021, Virginia quarterbacks under Anae averaged 3,368 passing yards and 513 rushing yards a season, for an average of 3,880 yards of total offense.

In 2021, Virginia was one of five programs at the FBS level to average over 500 yards of total offense (515.8), and the Cavaliers anked second nationally in passing yardage.

This past season under Anae’s tutelage, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader threw for 2,310 yards, 17 touchdown and six interceptions, while the Orange ranked 89th in the country in total offense, averaging 365.8 yards per game.

Syracuse was slightly better in the passing game, ranking 76th in the country with an average of 223.8 yards per game.

All told, Anae has spent 16 years as an offensive coordinator, including a three-year stint as the OC at BYU from 2013-2015.

With his departure, Syracuse must now fill both of its coordinator positions — defensive coordinator Tony White was reportedly tabbed to be the new DC at Nebraska, ESPN reported earlier on Thursday.

Per On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Syracuse is expected to promote former BYU/Virginia/Syracuse quarterbacks coach Jason Beck in the wake of Anae’s departure.

