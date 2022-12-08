Facebook Twitter
Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 
American Fork standout Hunter Clegg switches commitment from Stanford to Utah

A consensus 4-star recruit, Clegg is the third-highest rated commit in Utah’s 2023 class.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Skyridge’s McCae Hillstead, wearing a white jersey, runs past American Fork’s Hunter Clegg

Sky Ridge’s McCae Hillstead runs past American Fork’s Hunter Clegg and scores a touchdown during a varsity football game at American Fork High School in American Fork on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The week keeps getting better and better for Utah football.

After receiving commitments from 4-star offensive lineman Spencer Fano and transfers Levani Damuni (Stanford) and Logan Fano (BYU) earlier this week, the Utes received some more good news Thursday night.

Consensus 4-star edge rusher Hunter Clegg, a standout at American Fork High School, announced on social media that he has flipped his commitment from Stanford to Utah.

Clegg also expressed his appreciation for the Cardinal, writing on Twitter, “Thank you to everyone at Stanford who took care of me and who supported my family and I so much. I will always be grateful to you all.”

Rated the third-best prospect in Utah and the 20th best edge rusher in the country, per 247 Sports Composite, Clegg is now the third-highest rated prospect in Utah’s 2023 recruiting class.

Listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Clegg led American Fork (8-4) with 54 tackles and eight sacks as a senior, while also dabbling on offense (he made four receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown).

Clegg chose the Utes over offers from 14 Power Five schools, including Michigan, LSU, USC, Oregon and Wisconsin, among others.

A multi-sport athlete, Clegg has the potential to be a multi-year starter at Utah and compares favorably with former Ute star Bradlee Anae, according to 247 Sports’ Cooper Petagna.

“(Clegg) displays good athleticism off the edge, showing the ability to play in a two or three point stance,” Petagna writes. “... Projects as a 3-4 edge rusher at the next level with the ability to develop into an all-conference prospect with a floor of a multi-year starter at a Power Five program. Will add value on multiple special teams units.”

With Clegg’s addition, Utah now has 18 commitments for 2023, a class that rates as the 24th-best class in the country and the third-best overall class in the Pac-12, behind only Oregon and USC.

