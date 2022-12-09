Facebook Twitter
‘We’re just not very good right now’: Reeling BYU faces No. 21 Creighton in Las Vegas

The Cougars have dropped two straight games, while the Bluejays are mired in a losing streak of their own

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
BYU head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Aren.

BYU head coach Mark Pope calls out from the bench during game against the South Dakota Coyotes at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The 2022-23 season has been a struggle for the Cougars and won’t get any easier Saturday when they face No. 21 Creighton in Las Vegas.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

LAS VEGAS — There’s no way to sugarcoat the position BYU basketball is in right now.

The Cougars, ranked No. 99 in the latest Kenpom.com ratings, have dropped two consecutive games. They lost at a neutral site to No. 246 South Dakota a week ago and then, last Wednesday, suffered a 15-point setback at home to No. 124 Utah Valley.

BYU is hoping to turn things around Saturday (8 p.m., MST, FS1) against Creighton, which is ranked No. 21 in this week’s Associated Press poll. 

The Cougars and Bluejays meet in the Jack Jones Hoopfest at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Creighton beat BYU last season, 83-71.

Meanwhile, the Cougars’ troubles have piled up this season.

For starters, guard Spencer Johnson is out with a knee injury. Another experienced guard, Trevin Knell, has been sidelined after undergoing shoulder surgery over the summer. 

On the court, the Cougars are committing too many turnovers and allowing opponents to shoot over 50% from 3-point range.

“Our guys are really trying,” Pope said after the humbling 75-60 loss to UVU. “We’re just not very good right now. We’re going to become a good team. We’re just not a very good team right now.”

Going into the UVU game, Pope switched up the starting lineup with freshman Dallin Hall replacing senior Rudi Williams

But the ultimate result was another vexing loss. 

“Clearly, we’re searching right now,” Pope said. “We’ve got to keep fighting and battling and come out on the other end and see what we can become.”

It’s not going to be easy for the Cougars to end their losing streak against Creighton. 

Just a couple weeks ago, the Bluejays (6-3) were ranked No. 7 in the country. Since then, they’ve dropped three consecutive games against No. 14 Arizona, No. 2 Texas and Nebraska.

Prior to that, Creighton beat No. 21 Texas Tech and No. 9 Arkansas at the Maui Invitational on its way to a 6-0 start. 

AP22340009974220.jpg

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner guards Nebraska’s Wilhelm Breidenbach during game Dec. 4, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Kalkbrenner is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game and is shooting 76.3% from the floor.

Rebecca S. Gratz, Associated Press

The Bluejays are led by sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard, who is averaging 12.4 points and 5.6 assists per game, and 7-foot-1 Ryan Kalkbrenner, who is averaging a team-high 15.9 points per game and is shooting 76.3% from the floor.

Even before the season started, Pope said this season would be an adventure. And he’s been right. 

But he’s confident that his players will figure things out.  

“I really like the upside of this group,” Pope said. “The guys’ hearts and souls are in it. That’s one thing we have going for us.”

Cougars on the air

BYU (5-5)

vs. No. 21 Creighton (6-3)

Saturday, 8 p.m. MST

Michelob Ultra Arena

TV: FS1

Radio: BYU Radio/1160 AM

