Jaylen Smith, 18, becomes the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history

Jaylen Smith graduated from high school in May. Now, he’s a mayor.

On Tuesday, the 18-year-old was elected to serve as mayor over Earle, Arkansas, a rural community with a population of 1,831. Smith beat his opponent, Nemi Matthews, the town’s street and and sanitation superintendent by 218 votes to 139, reports The Hill.

The college freshman is among the youngest mayors elected in the U.S. and the youngest Black mayor in U.S. history, according to NBC News.

“People looking at me, well I’m too young, he has no experience, he’s fresh out of high school,” Smith told Little Rock TV station KATV. “But I used to always tell people you have to start somewhere in life.”

According to NBC News, Smith decided he wanted to run for mayor during the start of his senior year of high school. He was encouraged by other members of the student government association.

“I didn’t run to make a name for myself,” Smith told CNN. “I ran because I wanted to help my community and move my community in the direction that it needed to be moved in.”

While in office, Smith plans to bring a major grocery store to the city and increase residents’ access to food. He also wants to focus on public safety and transportation, beautifying the city and tearing down abandoned buildings, per The Hill.

“I feel my purpose from God is to advocate for the ones that are scared and afraid to advocate for themselves,” Smith said, reports The Hill. “The ultimate goal is to provide help, love and care.”