Police looking for Hyundai in University of Idaho quadruple homicide case

Nearly a month after a quadruple homicide occurred in Moscow, Idaho, police have not announced a suspect or found a murder weapon. Investigators are now asking for information about a car whose occupant or occupants might have important information.

According to Fox News, investigators are currently looking for a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra because the Moscow Police Department believes that the occupant(s) of the car may have “critical information” about the homicide.

On Thursday, the Moscow police released an update saying that due to the volume of calls with tips about the vehicle, now the tip line is directed to an FBI call center. Police said the vehicle was in the immediate area on Nov. 13 in the early morning. The statement said that the license plate is unknown.

According to the BBC, Moscow police have returned items to the victims’ families. These items are “no longer needed for the investigation.” Police Chief James Fry said, “I’m a dad. I understand the meaning behind some of those things.” The BBC reported that the house is still a crime scene.

On Sunday, Nov. 13, at noon, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen were found dead inside a Moscow, Idaho, residence. The four were University of Idaho students. The police have not apprehended a suspect. Per the Deseret News, investigators believe that an edged blade was used during the suspected homicide.

Related 4 University of Idaho students found dead

According to the Deseret News, authorities responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious body. When officers went to investigate, they found the bodies of the four students. CBS News reported that Moscow Mayor Art Bettge said the students likely died hours before noon, somewhere between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The Latah County coroner released the autopsy results and listed the causes of death as “homicide — murder.”

Officials have not identified a suspect and do not have the murder weapon, per the Deseret News.

