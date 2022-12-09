One of BYU football’s most impactful defenders has entered the transfer portal

Up to this point, all of the most impactful departures to the transfer portal for BYU football this offseason have been offensive players.

That changed Friday evening, as linebacker Keenan Pili announced on social media that he has entered the portal as a graduate transfer.

In four seasons at BYU, the 6-foot-3, 237-pound Pili appeared in 36 games and tallied 190 tackles (95 solo, 95 assisted) with three sacks.

A graduate of Timpview High near the BYU campus, Pili’s best season came in 2020 when he finished with 72 tackles, and he was named a team captain in 2021.

Just three games into the 2021 campaign, however, Pili suffered a season-ending ACL tear. He came back this season and tallied 62 tackles (second on the team behind fellow linebacker Ben Bywater) and a sack in 12 games played.

Pili is the seventh known BYU player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

