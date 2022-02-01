 clock menu more-arrow no yes
This song from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ reaches No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100

A song from ‘Encanto’ has reached a peak that ‘Let It Go’ never did

By Herb Scribner
Photo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto.”
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” introduces the Madrigals, an extraordinary family blessed with magical gifts from super hearing to the power to heal.
Disney

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the biggest song in the world right now.

The news: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list, according to Billboard.

  • This is the first time the song’s writer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, has made the Hot 100.
  • The song has a number of artists on it, including Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the “Encanto” cast.

Why it matters: The only bigger song than “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was the “Aladdin” slapper “A Whole New World,” which hit No. 1 in 1993.

Flashback: At the end of January, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” surpassed the “Frozen” masterpiece “Let It Go” as the biggest Disney song to make the Billboard Hot 100 list in 25 years, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Why it works: The Wall Street Journal reported that “Don't Talk About Bruno” has been translated into several languages. Each translation has the same sound and vibe.

  • “These are not typically direct translations,” director Jared Bush told The Wall Street Journal. “If a different word needs to come in or the way this is said needs to adjust, it should feel like the way it feels to us in whatever language feels very comfortable.”

